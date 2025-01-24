Vanna White accused of cussing ‘clear as day’ on Wheel of Fortune: ‘Someone is getting fired’

Wheel of Fortune viewers believe Vanna White dropped a colorful four-letter word on the air.

It’s bizarre to think that the typically demure game show co-host would cuss on TV, but a clip circulating online has Wheel watchers rethinking their impression of her.

During the January 22 episode of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna joined host Ryan Seacrest for some fun in the snow during a trip to Park City, Utah, as part of the show’s Wonderland Week.

As they signed off, Ryan thanked their viewers for watching and took off down the hill on his skis.

Ryan ended up crashing into the snow, startling Vanna, who expressed her shock by shouting.

It was hard to discern what Vanna said after exclaiming, “Oh!” but according to some Wheel of Fortune fans on Reddit, it was an expletive.

Wheel of Fortune viewers debate whether Vanna cussed on air or not

The clip was shared on Reddit in a thread titled “Did Vanna say what I think she said?”

In the comments section, Redditors were convinced that Vanna dropped an F-bomb.

The Reddit OP wrote, “I swear she says the F word!”

Others concurred, with a fellow Redditor admitting they listened to the clip “like 30 times trying to figure out an alternative explanation” without any luck.

“Especially when she has the exclamation of OHHH right beforehand. Someone is getting fired,” added u/DinoScoops.

A third commenter was certain Vanna said the F-word, writing that it was “clear as day.”

“Okay I [heard] the same last night and did a double take,” confessed u/lagalaxysedge.

Ryan and Vanna enjoyed a snowball fight

On Instagram, Wheel of Fortune producers shared a Reel including some more behind-the-scenes moments during Vanna and Ryan’s snowy adventures.

The video was captioned, “We’re dreaming of a winter wonderland right about now… Check out all of our snowy shenanigans in Park City! 💭❄️ #winterwonderlandweek #wheeloffortune.”

In the clip, Ryan and Vanna enjoyed mugs of hot cocoa while they filmed in the snowy weather.

In another scene, Vanna practiced her ski slope maneuvers, dressed in neon yellow head-to-toe as she braved the frigid temperatures.

After Ryan’s tumble on the snowy hill, Vanna asked how he would get back to the top, and he joked that he would use the ski lift.

Despite his fall, Ryan was alright, admitting that he didn’t realize the slope “was such a long one.”

At the end of the video, Vanna and Ryan enjoyed a snowball fight, which resulted in Ryan taking one to the face.

In the comments section, Vanna and Ryan exchanged lighthearted comments about the fun they had.

“Sorry about that snowball to the face, @ryanseacrest 🤣 What fun we had!” Vanna wrote.

In response, Ryan commented, “@officialvannawhite I’d take another snowball to the face just to be back there. So much fun!”