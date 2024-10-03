Wheel of Fortune viewers mock contestant who couldn’t guess famous actor’s name

An actor’s middle initial cost a Wheel of Fortune contestant big time.

During a recent episode, a contestant named Rasheda Tobias lost out in the “Show Biz” category.

On the BetMGM Big Winners Tournament episode, Rasheda, a native of Kernersville, North Carolina, competed against Teresa Ronquillo of Los Angeles, California, and Derrick Kyci Balfour of Frederick, Maryland.

While Teresa and Derrick struggled to earn cash with some “bankrupt” spins, Rasheda began to capitalize on her luck, adding some letters to the board after many productive spins.

Once the board read, “_ I C _ A E _ / _. / J O R D A N / S T A R S / I N / C R E E D,” Rasheda felt comfortable enough to take a shot at solving the puzzle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When it came time to deliver her puzzle solution, Rasheda said, “Michael P. Jordan Stars in Creed.”

Rasheda gives an incorrect response

Unfortunately for Rasheda, she got the actor and film producer’s middle initial incorrect.

As revealed, his middle initial is actually “B,” which stands for his middle name, Bakari.

Wheel of Fortune viewers are in disbelief at Rasheda’s answer

Wheel watchers at home were shocked that Rasheda didn’t know Michael’s middle initial, and on social media, they tore her up for her unfamiliarity with the celebrity’s name.

On X (formerly Twitter), one of Rasheda’s critics pointed out Vanna White’s shocked expression, posting, “Talk about blowing it!”

“Who tf is Michael P jordan? Girl…” added another mocker.

Who tf is Michael P jordan? Girl… #wheeloffortune pic.twitter.com/iWwgpd4dK1 — chill like a Sunday ☀️ (@Sofa_loaf_) October 1, 2024

Phil Spain wrote, “MICHAEL P JORDAN?!?”

“HOW DO YOU F**K THAT UP?!?” he asked.

Along with a GIF of comedian Keegan-Michael Key laughing, another Wheel of Fortune viewer mocked Rasheda, writing, “This lady just said Michael P. Jordan.”

“Who is Michael P. Jordan?!” joked @leslieinlr.

“Not Michael P. Jordan 😭,” added @sarahdavisagain.

Wheel fans shade a player. Pic credit: @ayooo_rob/@philespanol/@sarahdavisagain/@leslieinlr/X

Another Wheel of Fortune contestant missed out on winning big

Rasheda’s faux pas comes on the heels of another big loss to kick off Season 42.

Last month, a contestant named Vivian landed on the $1 million wedge, adding $1 million as a potential prize in the Bonus Round.

Vivian was given the customary R, S, T, L, N, and E, and along with the rest of her letters (including one with a wild card), her puzzle read, “_ _ _ERING S _ ME HELP.”

During the 10 seconds she was given to solve the puzzle, Vivian couldn’t come up with the correction solution, “Offering Some Help,” costing her a major payout.

Host Ryan Seacrest revealed the $1 million wedge was at stake, breaking the news to Vivian that she had just lost out on a six-figure win.

“You were so close to that million dollars. You almost had it,” Seacrest said to Vivian. “Are you all right?”

Vivian was still processing her loss, telling Ryan, “I’m OK.”