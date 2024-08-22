How many Wheel of Fortune contestants have won $1 million?

Wheel of Fortune has been entertaining viewers for over 40 years.

Millions of viewers have tuned in on weeknights to play along with contestants, who solve puzzles and win cash and prizes.

Contestants spin the giant wheel with varying amounts of money and either choose a consonant, purchase a vowel, or solve the puzzle.

After correctly solving a puzzle, the contestants are awarded money based on the wedge the wheel stopped on during its spin.

In 2008, the million-dollar wheel grand prize wedge was introduced, putting a new spin on the popular game show and getting contestants excited about the prospect of earning a ton of cash.

There have been three Wheel of Fortune million-dollar winners and one Celebrity Wheel of Fortune million-dollar winner; all women.

Michelle Loewenstein Moore was the first million-dollar winner on Wheel of Fortune

Within the first year of the million-dollar wedge being introduced on Wheel of Fortune, one lucky contestant landed on it and solved their puzzle correctly, becoming the show’s first millionaire winner.

The first contestant to become a millionaire on Wheel of Fortune was 24-year-old Michelle Loewenstein Moore, a floral designer from New Jersey.

Michelle’s puzzle solution was “Leaky Faucet” in the One Million Dollar Bonus Round.

At the time of her win, Michelle had become the biggest money winner in the show’s 26-year history with $1,026,080.

“Words cannot explain the excitement, emotion, and joy that Wheel of Fortune has brought to my family,” Michelle said of her win.

“When the streamers were falling from the ceiling, I realized that I had made Wheel of Fortune history.”

Autumn Erhard became the second Wheel of Fortune millionaire in 2013

Autumn Erhard — a 30-year-old sales representative — was the second Wheel of Fortune contestant to win $1 million in May 2013.

The California resident solved her puzzle correctly, which read, “Tough Workout.”

Following her big win, Autumn told The Orange County Register, “I looked at the letter board for a quick second, and within seconds it just popped into my head.”

Autumn’s winnings during her episode totaled $1,030,340.

2014 saw Sarah Manchester become the third Wheel of Fortune million-dollar winner

The third winner, another female contestant, was Sarah Manchester, a middle school math teacher from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sarah’s winning puzzle read “Loud Laughter” and took place during Teacher’s Week. She solved the prize puzzle to win a trip to the Dominican Republic and the third Toss Up Puzzle.

Sarah’s bonus puzzle earned her the $1 million prize in 2014, as announced by then-host Pat Sajak.

Sarah told Good Morning America of her big win, “My biggest goal was I wanted to get to the bonus round and win something because I wanted to give them that chance to run out and hug and everyone dance like you see on the show.”

Her winnings totaled $1,017,490.

Melissa Joan Hart was the first Celebrity Wheel of Fortune million-dollar winner

Although not technically a Wheel of Fortune million-dollar win, actress Melissa Joan Hart also walked away with a million-dollar prize on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Melissa’s winnings went toward her favorite charity, Youth Villages, a private nonprofit that helps emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families.

“It was super exciting and pretty nerve-wracking; I rarely win game shows,” Melissa said of her game.