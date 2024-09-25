Wheel of Fortune viewers concerned as Vanna White desyncs from her body on stage

Wheel watchers expressed confusion as Vanna White seemingly “glitched” during a recent episode.

During the September 20 episode of Wheel of Fortune, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed something peculiar happened on the stage.

Longtime letter-turner Vanna White stood at the puzzle board, doing her thing during the Express Round.

Initially, nothing appeared out of the ordinary, as Vanna revealed the category “Living Things.”

Vanna stood on stage, clapping as she typically does, clad in a yellow pantsuit, with everything going as planned.

But it didn’t take long for Wheel of Fortune fans to notice something quite eerie happen on stage as Vanna’s reflection seemed to “desync” from her body.

Wheel of Fortune viewers react to Vanna White’s ‘glitch’ on stage

A clip from the episode was captured and shared on YouTube in a video by C Lindley called “Glitch in the matrix Wheel of Fortune.”

The video included sinister piano music, and a voiceover stated, “Okay, here’s a glitch in the matrix. Watch Vanna’s feet, the reflection, her legs.”

As Vanna stood completely still on the stage, a reflection below her feet showed her legs moving across the stage.

The bizarre footage caught the attention of Wheel watchers on YouTube, some of whom watched it happen as it aired on television.

“I saw this live on TV,” wrote one commenter. “I watch this show every weekday and I noticed right away. Wow!!!”

Another YouTuber asked, “But why would her legs be ‘standing’ on the left AND walking across the stage if it was two different times?”

“Shouldn’t it have been either standing OR walking?” they pondered.

Wheel of Fortune fans weigh in. Pic credit: @mrgungho/YouTube

One commenter wrote, “Scary times we living in,” and in response, a fellow Wheel watcher added, “The only thing that’s scary is how many people don’t understand the editing process.”

Another Wheel of Fortune viewer pointed out that it was likely an editing mishap, adding, “People be tripping over [an] editing error!! As bugs Bunny would say ‘That’s all folks.'”

One Wheel of Fortune contestant won big despite Vanna ‘desyncing’

Regardless of what happened on stage with Vanna White and the editing process, Wheel of Fortune contestant Angie Sutton from Dolton, Illinois, won the night.

She solved the puzzle correctly during the Express Round, giving her answer, “Elephants and Rhinos.”

Angie’s correct puzzle solution earned her a safari trip worth $12,900 in Tanzania.

The Illinois native’s wins didn’t stop there, either—she won the entire game and earned $82,550 in cash and prizes.