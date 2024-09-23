Vanna White says Wheel of Fortune could ‘do without her’

Vanna White says that Wheel of Fortune could technically “do without” her on the show, but she admits that viewers still love watching her.

The 67-year-old TV icon has been with Wheel of Fortune since 1982.

Her role has evolved over the years, from manual tile-turning to now using movement-catching lasers to reveal letters on the puzzle board.

Although Wheel of Fortune has undergone major changes recently, Vanna has remained a staple on the popular weeknight game show.

Vanna’s longtime colleague, Pat Sajak, retired at the end of Season 41.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ryan Seacrest is now filling Pat’s shoes on the Wheel of Fortune stage, which received a revamp for Season 42.

Vanna White explains how the new-and-improved Wheel of Fortune letter board works

During a recent interview with Parade, Vanna looked back at how much things have changed during her tenure at Wheel of Fortune.

Admittedly, Vanna said her role, in addition to the set, has changed.

“When I first started, I had to physically turn every letter,” Vanna recalled.

“Then they switched to TV monitors, so I just had to touch the letters, and they would light up. Now, the board is operated by a laser,” she continued.

Vanna said the new board is like a flat-screen TV, so when she touches a letter, the laser detects her movement and changes the letter.

“It’s crazy, right?” Vanna said.

Vanna acknowledged that her presence on Wheel of Fortune isn’t needed because of technological advances.

When Vanna’s interviewer pointed out, “If the letters can light up automatically…” she knew where the comment was headed and quickly interjected.

Vanna says Wheel of Fortune could ‘do without’ her, but ‘They need me!’

“I’m telling you right now, don’t say it. They need me!” Vanna replied before stating the obvious but then pleading her case.

“With all the electronics today, obviously, they could do it without me,” she continued. “But people love watching what I’m wearing.”

Vanna is right — the illustrious TV star has donned more than 8,000 outfits during her career, and it’s part of the reason some Wheel watchers continue to tune in to the show.

“So I think the audience likes to see if I’m wearing red today or blue. Is it going to be elegant or short? My wardrobe is a big part of it,” Vanna said of her job.

Wheel watchers pay close attention to Vanna’s wardrobe

Vanna White takes her wardrobe very seriously on Wheel of Fortune. So does her style squad.

She’s never worn an outfit more than twice—except for the one time her stylist made a mistake.

Of all the beautiful gowns she’s been able to wear on stage, Vanna has a favorite: her 2016 blush-colored gown chosen for her by celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek.

Vanna admitted that pink is her favorite color, and the pale-hued gown reminded her of a dress when she had Barbie dolls as a little girl.