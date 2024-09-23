Here’s the advice Vanna White gave to Ryan Seacrest ahead of his Wheel of Fortune debut

Ryan Seacrest may be a seasoned television host, but that doesn’t mean he turns down good advice.

The 49-year-old recently made his Wheel of Fortune debut to kick off Season 42.

Ryan is now working alongside longtime Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White, and from the get-go, the duo hit it off.

Ahead of his September 9 premiere, Ryan says Vanna, 67, gave him some sound advice.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the Wheel of Fortune host revealed what Vanna said to him ahead of Season 42.

“She said, ‘Just go out there and have fun and be yourself,'” Ryan shared.

He continued, “The good thing about this game show is that you get to be yourself. It has a little looseness to it. It doesn’t have to be so strict and so formatted. It has those moments of real life and humanity.”

Ryan gushes over Wheel of Fortune’s laidback atmosphere

Although this is their first time working together, Ryan revealed that he and Vanna have known each other for twenty years.

“We’re friends, which has made it really, really nice and comfortable,” Ryan told the outlet.

Ryan also spoke about the unrealized excitement when contestants win big money on Wheel of Fortune.

He described contestants walking away with “life-changing” amounts of cash as “incredible” to witness.

Ryan hosted his 14th iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend

Ryan Seacrest is a busy man. In addition to hosting Wheel of Fortune, he has been hosting American Idol since 2002 and just hosted the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 14th time.

Ryan is not only the host of the event but also a fan. He told PEOPLE he was excited to see the Black Crowes play live for the first time.

“I played their music as a kid growing up all the time in my Jeep,” Ryan shared.

The TV legend shared some photos from the event, uploading them to Instagram in a post he captioned, “So many incredible moments on and off the stage. Can’t wait to do it again tomorrow! #iHeartFestival2024.”

Ryan Seacrest posed alongside some big names in the music industry, including Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello, as well as some other prominent figures in entertainment.

The multi-talented star looked dapper in a dress shirt and pants paired with a bomber jacket as he mingled with stars and fans backstage, garnering a loud welcome from the crowd.