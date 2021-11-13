What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 release date latest: When is it coming out?

Guillermo, Nadja, and Laszlo in What We Do in the Shadows. Pic credit: Russ Martin/FX

In 2014, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi created the brilliant New Zealand mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, about a film crew that follows a group of vampires around and documents their lives.

It premiered at Sundance and helped launch Waititi’s career, which saw him reach the top of the mountain when he directed Thor: Ragnarok.

However, What We Do in the Shadows remained a cult favorite and it ended up adapted into a television series in the United States.

With the third season wrapping up in October 2021, and with an explosive season finale, fans already want more.

Here is everything we know so far about What We Do in the Shadows Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows?

The good news is that fans knew even before the third season of What We Do in the Shadows that there would be a fourth season.

Deadline reported in August that FX was bringing it back for a fourth season.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment said at the time.

“Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast, and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

Through its first two seasons, What We do in the Shadows received 10 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Release date latest: When does What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 come out?

There is no word on when What We Do in the Shadows will return for its fourth season.

The third season just ended, so the network will need time to make the next season. Since this is a cable network, it does not live by the same spring/fall schedules as regular TV networks.

However, we can venture a guess on when fans will get more What We Do in the Shadows on FX.

Season 1 premiered in March 2019 and Season 2 in April 2020. Season 3 did not arrive until later, deputing in September 2021.

There is a chance that the series will return to its original release months since the third season was delayed due to COVID-19 and arrive in spring 2022.

We will update this article when the release date is announced for the fourth season.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 cast updates

The main cast will all return for the new season.

Kayvan Novak is Nandor the Relentless, once a bloodthirsty leader and the oldest of teh vampires.

Natasia Demetriou is Nadja of Antipaxos, a Greek Romani vampire who turned Laszlo into a vampire and married him. She is often frustrated with her male housemates and nostalgic about her human life.

Matt Berry is Laszlo, an English nobleman vampire who was turned by Nadja and is now married to her.

Harvey Guillén is Guillermo de la Cruz, Nandor’s familiar for 11 years, who wants to one day become a vampire..

Mark Proksch is Colin Robinson, an energy vampire who drains humans and vampires of their energy by being boring.

Colin died in the season finale but was reincarnated as a baby. Proksch told Deadline that he would still be an infant in Season 4.

“A lot of that will be done separately on green screen and other effects,” he said.

Also, expect a lot of cameos in Season 4. The third season saw everyone from Taika Waititi and Mark Hamill to Donal Logue and David Cross appear on the show.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 spoilers

Colin Robinson died in Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows, but he was reborn as an infant, so now there is a baby in the house.

That alone should cause a lot of crazy situations for these self-absorbed vampires.

Plus, what will Colin grow up to be?

“Is it inevitable that he’ll grow up to be an energy vampire again? Or is it possible that he could become a normal, interesting human? That’s sort of the puzzle that runs through season 4,” said showrunner Paul Simms.

There should also be problems between Laszlo and Nadja, as Laszlo refused to go to England with his wife, but didn’t tell her, sending Guillermo again.

Finally, expect much more from the story of Nandor as he sets off his quest to find the meaning of life.

FX has yet to announce when What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 will premiere.