What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 release date latest: When is it coming out?

What We Do in the Shadows was a vampire mockumentary, which basically plays out like a supernatural version of The Office.

Based on an independent movie, fans flocked to the show in masses, and the second season actually improved on the ratings, making it assured of the third season.

Here is everything we know so far about What We Do in the Shadows Season 3.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This article provides everything that is known about What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows?

The announcement that FX renewed What We Do in the Shadows arrived in May 2020.

The renewal also came in the middle of the second season of the show, which speaks volumes about how Disney (who owns FX) sees the comedy series. According to reports, the ratings have been high when the multiplatform ratings come into play.

In the second season, the ratings showed that 462,000 people watched each episode on average, which is only slightly down from the 467,000 average from Season 1. However, when the multiplatform ratings are added in, the average viewers are 3.2 million per episode.

This is more than Season 1.

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” said president original programming at FX, Nick Grad. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers, and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

Release date latest: When does What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 come out?

Since the renewal came in May 2020, that was in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

This means that the production needs to be able to start up again legally during the pandemic before any release date can be revealed.

For now, as long as things can start up filming again soon, there is a chance that What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 could arrive on time in April 2021.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 cast updates

The main cast should all be back.

Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) is the leader of the group, a once bloodthirsty warlord. Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry) is a nobleman vampire.

Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) is Laszlo’s wife, a Romani vampire.

Possibly the best vampire in the series is Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), an energy vampire. He does not drink blood but instead sucks the energy out of those around him by being the most annoying person in every room.

Also returning is Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), the familiar for Nandor the Relentless, who later learns that he is a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing.

Others who could be back are Craig Robinson as Claude, the leader of a vampire hunting group, Mark Hamill as Jim the Vampire, with a grudge against Laszlo, Haley Joel Osment as Topher, a zombie working for Wallace, a necromancer played by Benedict Wong.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 spoilers

What We Do in the Shadows is based on the 2014 independent feature film by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Jemaine Clement. Both creators served as executive producers on the series.

The series is a mockumentary similar to The Office, with vampires who live together in a flat.

Season 2 changed things up and made things a little more serious and personal between the characters. The season ended on a cliffhanger.

Guillermo has wanted Nandor to turn him into a vampire for years and has remained frustrated that it hasn’t happened yet. This is especially prescient since Guillermo has been protecting Nandor and his roommates for years.

Guillermo has been killing vampire assassins sent to their house, and the reason for this is because he is the descendant of Van Helsing. He decides to leave, and no one cares.

However, when Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson show up at a ball, they realize it is a trap, and the Vampiric Council has sentenced them for killing Baron Afanas in Season 1.

Guillermo realizes this, and despite the constant rejection, he shows up and kills every vampire there outside of Nandor and his roommates, revealing his skills to his master.

There is no telling where things go because series co-creator Jemaine Clement is leaving the writing team.

“I’m leaving them with this big problem to work out. I think it’s a good idea to end on a big cliffhanger, we did the same thing last season. Now they can figure out how to get out of this big mess,” Clement said.

FX has yet to announce when What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 will premiere.