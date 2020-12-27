Fans wondering what time NCIS: Los Angeles will air tonight is completely understandable. CBS keeps moving the show around and it might seem like that again for East Coast and Central viewers tonight.

Hopefully, when the network airs new episodes of NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA in 2021, CBS will give the shows a static time for fans to tune in each Sunday night. That might be easier once the new show The Equalizer debuts on Super Bowl Sunday.

Until then, fans might want to get comfortable with the shows bouncing around on Sunday nights, making people long for the days when NCIS: New Orleans aired every Tuesday night at 10/9c.

What time is NCIS: Los Angeles on tonight for CBS?

For the evening of Sunday, December 27, NCIS: LA will begin at 8:30 ET / 7:30 CT. For MT and PT viewers, the December 27 episode of NCIS: LA will begin at 8 p.m.

This is going to be a repeat episode of the show, so viewers shouldn’t get too excited to see the trio of NCIS programs all airing on Sunday night again.

The evening will begin with Season 11, Episode 10 of NCIS: Los Angeles. The episode is called Mother and it aired in December of 2019. The plot of the episode revolves around one of Hetty’s former recruits coming back for some revenge.

Following NCIS: LA, a repeat episode of NCIS: New Orleans will air next on Sunday night. This is Season 6, Episode 17, which is called Biased and depicted a police officer shooting a Navy officer in the middle of a busy street.

The night concludes with NCIS Season 11, Episode 2. This blast from the past comes from October 2013, with Ziva, Tony, and Gibbs continuing their search for Parsa. It’s a good episode from an interesting past season of the show. It’s well worth watching again.

For fans of the NCIS trio of shows, it could be disappointing that there is no new content on Sunday night, but at least CBS is presenting three really good episodes.

When do the NCIS shows return to CBS?

Next week, we will get to see the return date of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans finally arrive. The first 2021 episode of NCIS: LA looks pretty good, and it is immediately followed by the first part of an NCIS: NOLA event on January 3.

As for NCIS, the show returns to CBS on January 19. It’s going to be a double feature for the show and our first look at the new episodes is quite intriguing.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans air Sundays on CBS.