The NCIS: Los Angeles return date has been revealed by CBS and it’s great news for fans.

There won’t be a long winter hiatus for the show, as NCIS: LA is going to return to Sunday nights quickly in 2021.

For fans of the NCIS spin-off, the next new episode may even appear on the schedule much sooner than anticipated.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

When does NCIS: Los Angeles return in 2021?

The 2021 NCIS: Los Angeles return date is Sunday, January 3. The winter hiatus for the show will be much shorter than a lot of other programs on television.

It’s enough to make some television fans extremely envious. For instance, Grey’s Anatomy fans have to wait nearly three months.

Even NCIS fans are going to have to wait a lot longer than L.A. fans.

The plot synopsis for Season 12, Episode 7 has also been revealed and it reads as follows:

“The NCIS team’s murder investigation of a man who sold military information leads to the abduction of a doctor whose cutting edge neurotechnology could be developed into advanced weaponry. Also, team members are interviewed by FLETC to see if Deeks would make a good NCIS agent, and Callen tries to have an important talk with Arkady, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

That is indeed a lot of ground to cover during the winter premiere, and it appears that we are picking up right where Deeks got the good news about the NCIS Academy during the fall finale.

It will be important for fans to watch (or maybe re-watch) the fall finale before the NCIS: LA winter premiere airs in January.

As hinted at in the episode description, we are also going to see the return of Arkady Kolcheck (played by Vyto Ruginis again).

Additional guest stars on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Season 12, Episode 7 include Presciliana Esparolini as DCSA Agent Rosa Martinez, Kayla Smith as Kamran “Kam” Hanna, Kira Sternbach as Lisa, and Jeremy Guskin as Peter “Rocket” Mooring.

Kam also popped up in the fall finale, along with actress Moon Bloodgood.

New NCIS: LA episode time shift

CBS is advertising that the winter premiere of NCIS: LA will air at 8:30 p.m. for ET viewers and 7:30 p.m. for CT viewers. The episode will air at 8 p.m. for MT and PT viewers. The different times are due to overruns from earlier programming on January 3.

These ever-changing times for CBS on Sunday nights continue to be frustrating for viewers, but hopefully, it will all be worked out when the NFL schedule heads to the postseason. For now, we have to try to keep up with the time changes.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS.