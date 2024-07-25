What is Lucky 13, and why you don’t want to miss it

Lucky 13, a new game show with an exciting new premise for winning money, is co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) and Gina Rodriguez.

Shaq’s production company, Jersey Legends Productions, is helping to produce the game show, and Gina serves as an executive producer.

According to TV Series Finale, its first episode had 2.73 million people watching, which is an excellent number for a new show.

What makes Lucky 13 different is not the hosts; although having the chemistry that Shaq has is not to be discounted, the mechanics of the game are what makes it a great show.

The twist is that of the 13 true-or-false trivia questions that Shaq asks the contestants to answer; they must decide how many they got correct and, depending on how accurately they guess, determine how much money they win.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Lucky 13 airs on Thursday nights on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu. The creator and showrunner, Adrian Woolfe, wants to remind everyone, “You don’t want to miss the next episode.”

The show Lucky 13 has shared a photo on Instagram reminding everyone to watch on ABC. Pic credit: @lucky13abc

Shaq asks the questions; the rest is up to the contestant on the exciting Lucky 13

Shaq recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark and discussed how the contestants on Lucky 13 have to gamble against themselves.

Shaq said, “I ask you 13 questions. You answer them. Then I come back and ask how many you got, right?”

The contestant then has to guess and choose a range of how many they get correct. Depending on their accuracy, the contestant could take home $1 million.

The questions are seemingly innocuous, but once they are answered, it is easy to doubt yourself and overthink if you got it right or wrong, making winning hard!

Some of the questions are similar to these: “Kevin Bacon wrote a vegan cookbook,” or “Stan Lee originally wanted the Incredible Hulk to be a different color.”

One could easily guess the questions, true or false, but then add the complication of deciding if you got it right or wrong, making this a must-see game show.

There was controversy in the first episode of Lucky 13

Each episode has two contestants trying to win, and the first episode was not without a bit of a controversy as some fans incorrectly thought that the show got a question about Cinco de Mayo wrong.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the contestant answered that Cinco de Mayo was not Mexico’s Independence Day, which is true. September 16 is Mexico’s Independence Day, but Cinco de Mayo is commonly celebrated as such.

The question was messy, and the producers should learn from this mistake and ensure that future questions can be answered concretely.

Lucky 13 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.