Here’s why Mark Consuelos almost filed an HR report on Kelly Ripa on LIVE

Live with Kelly and Mark has been at the top of its game lately, with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos giving the audience a great show.

The ratings are excellent, with a recent Independence Day episode being touted as the top daytime talk show of the week.

As Monsters and Critics reported, fans are calling for Kelly to win another Daytime Emmy with her portraying a whale of all things in a skit based on a viral video of a whale breaching the water.

With the season winding down, Kelly and Mark only have a few episodes left, and they are certainly making the most of their time left.

Things may change in the fall, with long-time employee Art Moore retiring and leaving Kelly admittedly closer to retiring.

Recently, in the host chat, Kelly had to share an encounter with Mark backstage that seemed a bit inappropriate—or rather, would have been if they weren’t married.

Mark jokes he almost filed a grievance or report over Kelly’s actions

Kelly began the show by apologizing and admitting she got a bit handsy with her husband, Mark, and felt the need to share it with the audience.

Kelly said,” I did something backstage that was so inappropriate that, if we weren’t married, I would probably be fired right now.”

She explained that she started with Mark’s shirt, feeling it and saying how much she loved it on him. He asked her about his pants, and she said, “They feel nice, but your thighs feel like they are made out of stone or marble.”

She continued, “I’m backstage rubbing up and down his thighs, like, it doesn’t even seem possible. I realize people are looking at us like, Are you okay? Do you forget that you’re in a place of business? And, yes, is the answer!”

Mark admitted, “I may or may not file a grievance.” Then he laughed it off and said, “No, it’s fine.”

The shirt and pants in the picture below, which Live with Kelly and Mark shared on their Instagram page, are the exact outfits that Kelly flipped out in.

Mark is off to Italy again after asking Kelly’s permission

Mark, who admitted that he had played soccer for many years, so his thighs were like marble that Kelly could not get over, headed back to check in on his soccer team.

Mark and Kelly are co-owners of Campobasso FC. While the season is over, they play a friendly game with a London team, The Diggers.

Mark took the time earlier in the week to playfully ask Kelly’s permission to go away for the weekend, and a photo he shared on his Instagram reel indicates that he was already there.

Mark Consuelos is back in Italy rooting for Campobasso FC. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.