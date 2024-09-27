What happened to The Ellen DeGeneres Show? Ellen reveals all on Netflix special

Ellen DeGeneres has broken her silence on a new Netflix special, For Your Approval.

The former TV host addresses the controversies that led to the abrupt end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022.

The popular daytime talk show, which ran for nearly two decades, was brought to a close following serious allegations of fostering a toxic workplace environment.

This Netflix special marks the return of DeGeneres to stand-up comedy for the first time in six years and serves as her response to the scandal that dramatically shifted public perception.

Many celebrity guests on her show have given a mixed reaction to DeGeneres.

She tackles the controversy with her signature humor but stops short of expressing full remorse, a decision that has divided critics​.

Ellen Degeneres gets candid about the end of her talk show

During the special, which premiered on September 24, DeGeneres dives into the controversy surrounding her image, particularly how she went from being “the ‘be kind’ girl” to being labeled unkind and the catalyst for a toxic work culture.

DeGeneres acknowledges her faults, describing herself as “demanding and tough,” but firmly denies allegations of mean-spiritedness.

She jokes about how, had she ended each show with “Go f*** yourselves” rather than “Be kind to one another,” the fallout may have been less shocking​.

DeGeneres also reflects on how the scandal impacted her personal life, revealing that the criticism led her to therapy. She (candidly) discusses the burden of maintaining a positive public image while battling personal challenges. Humor, however, remains her primary tool for dealing with these issues.

For instance, she pokes fun at the allegations by recounting an anecdote about how she would scare her employees as a joke, acknowledging that it might have been “misinterpreted” as harassment​.

For Your Approval garners mixed reviews

The special has been met with mixed reviews. This is despite DeGeneres addressing the controversy head-on. Some critics feel that the comedian’s approach lacks genuine remorse and humility.

Rather than confronting the depth of the workplace issues, many argue that DeGeneres portrays herself as a victim, with the tone of the special often seen as self-pitying​.

The opening montage, in which Ellen reflects on her illustrious career before scandal headlines flash across the screen, has been described as overly dramatic and tone-deaf.

However, there are moments where her signature humor shines through, especially in more personal segments. She delivers lighter material on her home life, including her love for chickens, and the heart-wrenching revelation about her mother’s dementia. These moments remind viewers of the warmth and relatability that made her a beloved TV figure for years​.

For Your Approval might be her final public performance, leaving audiences with nostalgia for her earlier career and unresolved feelings about the scandal that ended her talk show.