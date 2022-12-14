Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dead at 40: The Ellen Degeneres Show DJ died by suicide

The late Stephen Boss pictured at the Whose Dance Is It Anyway? event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Stephen’ tWitch’ Boss, the famed DJ on The Ellen Degeneres show, has died at age 40.

Per a TMZ report, Boss died by suicide from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday.

Boss was a gifted Hip-Hop dancer and appeared as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search.

In 2008, he got his break into the spotlight as the runner-up in the American So You Think You Can Dance.

From 2014 onwards, he was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ and is one of the more recognizable personalities on the show, which ended this year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He was also featured in Ellen’s Game of Games as a sidekick to DeGeneres.

Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” His 34-year-old wife said in a statement to PEOPLE, continuing:

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She requested privacy as she mourns with the three children he is survived by.

Tributes pour in for Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Many fans of tWitch and those who knew him celebrated his life and mourned with heart-warming tributes following his tragic death.

A longtime fan paid tribute to tWitch by sharing one of his dance videos on Twitter.

RIP Twitch only the real ones have been following you since SYTYCD such a great dancer 🥺🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uwuGzZS9gr — Florence Fadiga (@fluette) December 14, 2022

Actress Alyssa Milano also shared a clip of the late star performing while paying her condolences.

Comedian and TV host Loni Love shared a video of tWitch on his 40th birthday earlier this year and wrote that she is devastated by the news of his death.

A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch… This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/qkmsM3aodT — loni love (@LoniLove) December 14, 2022

TV commentator Jawn Murray shared a photo of himself with Stephen on Twitter and referred to the late dancer as a “genuinely good guy.”

DEVASTATED by the death of my friend @official_tWitch! 💔 Just gutted by this news.



Twitch was a genuinely good guy. He kept checking in & encouraging me during my Executive Producer negotiations at "SHERRI."



My prayers for his family! 🙏🏽 RIP Twitch.



(My fav pic of us) pic.twitter.com/TBIYe0L7d9 — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) December 14, 2022

Stephen Boss’s wife reportedly rushed to the police station after he went missing

Per TMZ, Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker, rushed into an LAPD station on Tuesday and frantically told them that Stephen had left home without his car, which she reportedly describes as something he typically would not do.

The report states that local police responded to a shooting at an LA hotel and found Stephen deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His death and the events leading up to it are still under investigation.