Wendy Williams movie: Who was the real-life Ricky Tony?

Wendy Williams’ fictionalized biopic movie premiered on Lifetime on Saturday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Actor Nykeem Provo portrays Ricky Tony in Wendy Williams: The Movie, which premiered on Lifetime on Saturday (January 30).

Wendy Williams: The Movie is the fictionalized biopic of the broadcaster and media personality best known for her nationally syndicated TV talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams executive produced the movie that stars Ciera Payton as Wendy Williams, Jamall Johnson as Eric B, Morocco Omari as Kevin Hunter, and Adrian Neblett as Charlamagne tha God.

In the movie, Williams interviews the artist Ricky Tony and he later sexually assaults her.

Based on the fact that the movie is Wendy Williams’ fictionalized biopic, viewers have been wondering who the real-life Ricky Tony was.

If you’ve also been wondering, here is what we know.

Wendy Williams alleged she was date-raped by a singer named Sherrick

The real-life Wendy Williams previously alleged that she was date-rapped by an R&B singer known as Sherrick.

During a discussion with a panel of reporters to promote her biopic, Williams alleged that Sherrick date-raped her.

Williams, 56, claimed that she interviewed Sherrick and that he “mesmerized” her “with his twinkling eyes.”

She said Sherrick asked her to attend a party with him, and while they were alone, he allegedly date-raped her.

Who was Sherrick?

Sherrick, whose real name was F. LaMotte Smith, was an R&B singer. He was the lead singer for the Motown group called Kagny.

He released his self-titled debut album in 1987 under Warner Bros. Records label. The album included songs such as Just Call, Tell Me What It Is, and Baby I’m For Real.

Sherrick’s fame was short-lived. His debut album was also his only studio album. He struggled with drug-related issues and had to attend rehab.

He attempted to make a comeback in 1999 but died the same year in Los Angeles at 41. The cause of his death remains unknown.

Sherrick’s widow reacted to Williams’ allegation

Sherrick’s widow, Lynne Conner Smith, reacted to Williams’ allegations.

She told Page Six that although she would never minimize sexual assault, she objected to Williams making allegations against her husband years after he had passed away.

“I am saddened that Ms. Williams feels the need to publicly make these allegations when the man she is accusing is no longer on this earth to defend himself,” she said, according to Page Six. “Our family does not know Ms. Williams and are not aware of any relationship or encounter they may have had.”

Lynne Conner Smith and Sherrick tied the knot in 1993 and had three children together, Kiriandra, Paris, and Chance Smith.

