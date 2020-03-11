Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty called ‘molester’ by Wendy Williams over 1995 rape crime case

Wendy Williams launched an attack on Nicki Minaj and her hubby Kenneth Petty on the Tuesday episode of her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

She called Kenneth Petty a “molester” and blasted rapper Nicki Minaj for marrying him, saying that she ruined her brand by marrying a sex offender.

Williams brought up the issue of Minaj’s controversial decision to marry Petty towards the end of the episode, saying there was not enough time left to fully cover the story. She said she would return to the topic in the next episode of the show.

Williams’ comments come after Petty was arrested

Williams’ comments come after Kenneth Petty was arrested on March 4 for failing to register in California as a sex offender.

After mistakenly referring to Petty as Minaj’s brother, Williams said that Minaj should never have married Petty and that marrying him ruined her brand.

“You should have never married him, because now you ruined everything about what your brand could be again. You’re never gonna stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point.”

She called Petty a “molester” and a “registered sex offender.” She also mentioned the fact that Petty served time for manslaughter.

Wendy then added that she had more to share about Petty on the next episode of the show and that they were “digging.”

Before she ended the show, she corrected her previous misstatement that Petty was Minaj’s brother, but pointed out that Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was also serving time after being convicted of a sex offense.

Monsters and Critics reported last month that Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after he was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Keneth Perry was convicted of attempted rape and manslaughter

Minaj officially started dating Kenneth Petty in 2018 although they had known each other since they were teenagers. Minaj decided to get engaged to Petty and marry him despite the fact that he has a history of convictions for attempted rape and manslaughter, according to TMZ.

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape and threatening the victim with a sharp object in 1995 when he was 16 years old. He served four years in New York state prison for the crime, according to TMZ.

After he was released from prison, he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for shooting a man. He served seven years for the crime and was released in 2013.

Williams blasted Minaj for marrying Petty when news of their wedding broke

This is not the first time Williams has spoken critically about Minaj’s decision to marry Petty.

Williams slammed Minaj after she took to Instagram in October 2019 to announce that she had tied the knot with Petty in a secret wedding ceremony.

She blasted Minaj for marrying a man who had served time for attempted rape and manslaughter.

Williams said she didn’t know what Petty did for a living but she knew he was a sex offender and that he also served time for manslaughter. Williams also mentioned the fact that Minaj’s brother was in jail for a sex offense.

Minaj fired back at Williams for remarks

Minaj fired back at Williams in November during an episode of her show Queen Radio on Apple Beats 1. She accused Williams of having an “evil intent” in her heart.

The rapper suggested that Williams’ vitriol was due to her own marital issues. Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kevin Hunter in 2019 after he had a child by his mistress Sharina Hudson.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Commenting on Williams’ attack on her marriage, Minaj said:

“It’s not about doing your job. There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

Minaj then went on to defend Petty, saying that people did not have to be forever haunted by their past and that they were capable of turning over a new leaf.