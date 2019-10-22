Nicki Minaj gets married to Kenneth Petty less than a year after confirming relationship

It appears that Nicki Minaj is now a newlywed. In an Instagram post, the rapper posted a video with Mrs. and Mr. mugs and a bride hat. The caption read, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19”, complete with some emojis, including a bride and groom.

In an interview with The Shade Room, Minaj said about her beau, “We’ll definitely do the paperwork portion of the marriage, but the actual wedding, I don’t know. You know when you’re a little girl and you want this big beautiful wedding, and I used to think I was one of those girls, I always wanted the fairytale.”

“But then the things that used to matter to you don’t matter as much because I remember wanting those things with people, where real love wasn’t there,” Nicki continued. “So now I feel like now that everything has finally lined up and matched up being that I’m madly in love with this man, he’s also my best friend, the things that used to matter to me before, don’t matter as much now. So yes, we’re going to have a big wedding eventually.”

News of the marriage comes after Minaj announced on Twitter that she was retiring from music. The now-deleted tweet, read, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me.”

She has since said, “I didn’t know my fans were going to act like that,” she continued. “It hurt my feelings because I feel like the way I did it might have been insensitive to my fans… I didn’t know that it was going to be that big of a deal. That’s why I deleted it.”

Minaj announced she was dating Petty in December 2018 when she posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram after months of speculation.