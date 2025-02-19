Wayne Brady tells Let’s Make a Deal contestant ‘that hurt me’ during dramatic moment on stage

Dramatic moments occurred on the Let’s Make a Deal stage involving Wayne Brady and a contestant.

The game show host officiated a couple’s surprise wedding during a Valentine’s Day-themed episode of the show.

And in a more recent episode, a contestant confessed her love to Wayne as she tried to win a significant prize.

At the show’s start, Wayne called Kendra, a contestant dressed as a fitness fanatic or aerobics instructor, onto the stage.

After telling the host what she does for a living, she told him, “And I love you.”

However, that statement came up later in her game when Wayne called her out in an entertaining exchange.

It was all about ‘Love or Money’ for a LMAD contestant

For Kendra’s game, Wayne presented a fake ATM and said she received three swipes of the fake bank card. He swiped it once, revealing $400, and then offered her a second swipe, or she could take the giant gift bag next to model Tiffany Coyne.

“Whatever you don’t take, I’m gonna pass off to someone else,” Wayne told her.

Kendra passed the giant gift bag to the next contestant, Angelina. However, Wayne offered her that or $1,000. She went with the gift bag, which Tiffany revealed had a giant “Zonk Life” purse.

Wayne then swiped the ATM card, revealing another $600 for Kendra, giving her $1,000.

A Let’s Make a Deal contestant met Wayne Brady and tried to win money. Pic credit: CBS

With a final swipe of the card remaining, Wayne offered Kendra “Curtain two.” He said whichever she didn’t take, he’d give to the next contestant, Gerry.

Kendra stayed with the ATM and passed the curtain to Gerry, who was celebrating his 27th anniversary with his wife.

Wayne offered Gerry $1,500 not to take the curtain, but after consulting with his “Queen Bee” wife, he chose the curtain. That was a good choice, as they won a game room worth over $6,000 featuring air hockey and foosball tables.

Wayne told the contestant he was ‘hurt’ during an on-stage exchange about love

After Gerry returned to his seat, Kendra could have her third swipe of the ATM card. However, Wayne offered another option: she could choose the envelope he was holding.

“Now, Wayne, why would you do this to me?” she asked the host.

“Cause that’s my job,” he told her.

“But I told you I loved you,” she said during their dramatic chat.

“But why does the envelope affect the love?” Wayne said, acting like they were in an emotional soap opera scene.

“You should love me whether there’s an envelope in my hand or not!” he said, pretending to be upset.

“When you looked at me with this envelope and said you may not love me, that hurt me,” the host joked.

“I still love you. I promise you,” Kendra told him.

The humorous exchange also included Wayne pretending to call up announcer Jonathan Mangum on the phone to cry about the situation.

“I’m sorry, Wayne. I think she does love you,” Jonathan said over his microphone.

The contestant admitted she was “scared,” so Wayne let her hold onto the envelope to think it over.

However, she still went with the final swipe. Wayne then revealed that a trip to Morocco was inside that envelope.

The final ATM swipe added another $50, meaning Kendra still won $1,050. She also got to confess her love to Wayne and have fun with the improv comedy legend on Let’s Make a Deal.

“Thank you so much. I love you so much, Wayne,” she said before leaving the stage.

It’s not the first time a contestant said they loved Wayne, and it probably won’t be the last. A previous contestant even suggested marrying the host while on stage.