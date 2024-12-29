Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady tells contestant ‘slow down’ after he suggests marriage

Wayne Brady quickly shut down an enthusiastic contestant’s marriage suggestion on Let’s Make a Deal.

The host called a contestant, John, to participate in a recent episode’s pricing game.

John’s costume included some tinted shades, a bandana, a wig, and a colorful shirt as if he were part of a band or a dancer from an earlier era.

When he arrived on the stage, he was in full-on celebratory mode, jumping out of his seat and onto the stage and dancing.

“Ooh, so many things. Ooh, physical action. Oh no, air punches. Ooh, exuberance,” Wayne said as he watched the man move around.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The show’s producer finally handed the man a microphone once he’d stopped moving around so much.

LMAD contestant suggested marriage to Wayne

“I love you, man. I love you, Wayne,” he told the host, who replied, “I love you too!”

“So handsome,” the man told him, adding, “Let’s get married!”

“Oh! We just met. We just met. Slow down, papa, slow down,” Wayne told him.

The host said he needed to know more about John, such as his occupation before they could get married. John revealed that he was a retired math teacher who served four years in the Navy.

“I love being here. This is the best! I love this place!” he yelled before the game moved on.

Wayne asked production to open the curtain, with model Tiffany Coyne behind it, to reveal that John could win a new Honda HRV.

John tried to win a new car on Accelerator

John had to play Accelerator, a giant version of a Roulette wheel. However, it had just 12 spots for a ball to land on, each containing the letters “C,” “A,” or “R.”

As Tiffany spun the wheel, John dropped a ball down a slide. He’d win a bit of cash for each one. However, to win the car, he needed to successfully get all three letters for “CAR.”

After he dropped the ball, it landed on “C” for his first turn. That won him $1,000, but every “C” spot on the wheel turned into a Zonk.

Despite having four on the board, he yelled, “Roll it!” and kept playing. Enthusiastically, he dropped the second ball and landed on the “A.”

That got him another $1,600 to push him to $2,600 he could walk with.

“We go for the car! I need a car!” John yelled, so Tiffany spun the wheel a final time.

A Let’s Make a Deal contestant celebrated winning a new car. Pic credit: CBS

John rolled the ball down the slide, and after a few moments, it landed on the “R.” Wayne informed him he was a winner, setting John off into a frenzied celebration on stage.

“Watch your step!” Wayne told him as he left the stage to get into his new car.

“Give that man a round of applause. Good for him,” the host said, adding, “When someone has that much enthusiasm and joy, I’m so happy for you.”

Brady was previously married and came out as pansexual

Brady previously revealed he loves all people, regardless of gender or sex, when he came out as pansexual in 2023.

“I love all people equally, and now that includes myself,” he said, according to People.

A journey of self-discovery led Wayne to a much happier place in his life. His ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, and their daughter, Maile Brady, accepted his coming out.

Brady’s coming out made headlines in 2023, and he began discussing and explaining it more in various interviews and appearances.

Later, it became one of the storylines on his blended family’s reality series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, with his wife, daughter, and wife’s partner, Jason, supporting him as he came out as pansexual.

Another story revealed Wayne having a son nobody knew about with an ex-girlfriend.

In one episode, he told that news to his mother, who initially guessed he was there to announce he was getting married.

“To who?” Wayne asked his mother in the comical exchange.

“I don’t know,” his mother said as she shrugged her shoulders.

Wayne shows love for all people he encounters but doesn’t appear to be in any rush to get married, especially so soon, to a contestant he just met.