Wayne Brady shuts down his Let’s Make a Deal co-star’s antics: ‘Oh hell no’

Things turned wild after Wayne Brady’s gesture toward a Let’s Make a Deal contestant.

The game show host called a contestant onto the stage dressed as Strawberry Shortcake and conversed with her about the character.

“My sister loved Strawberry Shortcake as a kid, so I remember the outfit,” Wayne said.

Out of nowhere, he noticed that the contestant, seated on a tall chair, dropped one of her shoes.

“I didn’t even notice. Sorry to point that out. Here,” he said as he walked over and picked up the shoe.

Wayne put the shoe back on the woman’s foot in a genuinely kind gesture. However, things escalated after that.

Wayne’s co-star got involved in the wild segment

“Wayne Brady, y’all!” the contestant exclaimed when the host was helping with her shoe.

“You are such a gem. Oh my god. Ok, I love you even more,” she told him.

Moments later, Wayne explained that Let’s Make a Deal wanted her to win some money from the show.

Out of nowhere, someone’s colorful sneaker flew across the screen, landing on the stage before Wayne and the contestant.

“Chris, your shoe,” Wayne said, walking over to his producer.

He then helped put the shoe back on producer Chris Ahearn’s foot and tied the laces, bringing laughs from the audience as LMAD musician Cat Gray played a slow romantic tune.

“I love you even more than I did before,” Chris told Wayne.

“Don’t ever say I didn’t do anything for you,” the host said.

Wayne tried to continue talking to the contestant, telling her, “You don’t know what’s gonna happen on this show.”

And things didn’t end there with the hilarious segment. Soon after, someone’s brown belt appeared on stage.

The camera showed announcer Jonathan Mangum, standing a few feet away, without a belt, waiting for Wayne.

Wayne picked up the belt and walked over to his co-star before telling him, “Oh hell no” and dropping it in front of him.

Fans gushed over Wayne’s LMAD gesture amid his co-stars’ ensuing antics

In the comment section, fans praised Wayne for the kind gesture; some called him a “legend” in entertainment.

“Wayne is the absolute best,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “He is such a gentleman! We all ❤️ Wayne!!”

“Who doesn’t appreciate a wholesome Wayne Brady moment,” a fan wrote.

Pic credit: @letsmakeadealcbs/Instagram

Many fans also commented with laughing emojis from seeing the game show’s funny series of events involving shoes and a belt.

It’s all good fun for Wayne and Jonathan. Their friendship dates back to their late teens, as they began honing their improv skills. Since then, they have worked together quite a bit.

They became co-stars with CBS’s Let’s Make a Deal revival in 2009, and Jonathan has appeared as a recurring character on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, where Wayne is a regular.

They recently launched their new podcast, Wayne Brady’s What If?! with Jonathan Mangum, which leans into their improv comedy skills.

So far, guests include Aisha Tyler, Bobby Moynihan, and Nicole Byer. Fans can check out all episodes at Headgum.