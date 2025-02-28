Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady asks emotional contestant ‘Are you OK?’ after prize reveal

Wayne Brady had to check on a Let’s Make a Deal contestant to ensure she could proceed with the game.

The game show host often has fun with contestants on stage and thoroughly enjoys giving away great prizes.

Sometimes contestants go wild with their celebrations on LMAD and other game shows, like The Price Is Right.

It’s not uncommon to see people tackle the hosts with big hugs, dance with them, or roll on the ground in excitement.

A significant prize was on the line for a contestant dressed as an avocado during a recent LMAD episode.

Before learning about her prize, she praised Wayne as a “legend” and said everyone appreciates “the legacy [he’s] leaving and paving the way.”

LMAD’s prize reveal caused a contestant to become emotional

“Tiffany, what’s behind curtain number one? I think you’re gonna like this,” Wayne said during the new episode.

Model Tiffany Coyne presented the opening curtain, revealing a shiny red car behind it.

“It’s a new Nissan Versa!” announcer Jonathan Mangum said.

The contestant began screaming into her microphone and jumping on stage to celebrate the potential prize.

“Oh my God!” she yelled, hunching over and then dropping to her knees on the stage.

The contestant pounded her fists on the floor and sobbed with joy.

“Oh, no. Are you okay?” Wayne asked as he looked over at the contestant.

“Thank you! Thank you!” she yelled before Wayne helped her up.

He told the contestant, Carmelle, she’d play Go For a Spin. The wheel included spots featuring cash, several Zonk symbols, and a car symbol.

Wayne told her he’d give her a chance to answer three questions, and for each one she got correct, they’d remove one of the Zonks.

Wayne yelled at the wheel after the contestant’s spin

Carmelle’s three questions came from a poll that Let’s Make a Deal gave audience members about their favorites from three pairs. Carmelle had to say which choice the audience selected for each pair.

The pairs were “Tattoos/Piercing,” “Wizards/Vampires,” and “Burgers/Tacos.”

Carmelle only got one of them right, which took away a Zonk spot to reveal another car symbol. Her dramatic spin seemed to head towards either a Zonk or cash.

“Don’t slow down yet! Don’t slow down yet! Keep going! Move!” Wayne yelled at the wheel.

It ultimately stopped on the car symbol, and Carmelle began screaming. The show’s producer, Chris Ahearn, walked over to hug her.

Eventually, she went over to check out her new Nissan Versa, and Chris, Wayne, Tiffany, and Jonathan joined the celebration.

“Get in your car!” Wayne told her, as she called the big win, “unbelievable.”