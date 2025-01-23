The Price Is Right host Drew Carey and contestant dance around stage in hilarious celebration of win

A contestant’s game on The Price Is Right sparked involvement from the audience and even Drew Carey for the win.

When contestants win a game, Drew and the models often give high-fives, handshakes, and hugs.

However, some contestants go wild when celebrating big wins on stage, and this situation was no different.

During a recent episode, Drew revealed that a contestant would play the Grand Game for a chance to win $10,000 in prize money.

The objective is to identify which four out of the six grocery items arranged on the gameboard are under $7.50 each.

The contestant’s prize money increases after each correct answer. Contestants can also walk away with any money they’ve accumulated on the board instead of risking it for the $10,000.

Drew got involved in a contestant’s celebration after an audience assist

An episode of The Price Is Right Redemption aired Wednesday featuring contestants who could get on the game show stage after getting outbid by a dollar during their previous appearances.

Jasmine was among those on Contestants Row and appeared on stage during this recent edition of the show.

Before starting to play the Grand Game, she told the audience she’d need their help with the game, and they indeed came through.

After some joking from Drew Carey toward announcer George Gray, the contestant had to choose individual items that cost less than $7.50. They included hot sauce, body wash, chewing gum, candles, chicken nuggets, and yogurt.

The contestant consulted the crowd before each decision, going with the majority. She correctly identified the chewing gum, candles, and hot sauce with their assistance.

Having already won $1,000, she chose to keep going despite Drew reminding her she could leave with that money.

“Yo-gurt! Yo-gurt! Yo-gurt!” the crowd continuously chanted in unison.

“Alright, I’m gonna do the yogurt,” she said.

“Going for it with the yogurt. Sorry, nuggets. Sorry, body wash,” Drew said, revealing that the yogurt was $4.19.

With that, a wild celebration ensued. The contestant fell on the stage and rolled over several times before slapping both hands against the floor.

After she got up, she began running around the stage in a small circle, and Drew gave her a low-five.

Drew put an arm around the contestant’s shoulder, likely to stand with her and send it to a commercial break. However, the contestant continued the celebration by doing a strut and finger snap combo, bringing Drew with her.

“We’ll be right back. Showcase Showdown after this,” Drew told everyone before he and the contestant continued strutting on stage.

The camera captured the crowd standing and cheering several times as part of the fun moments.

Fans reacted to the ‘funniest’ episode and called out ‘crazy contestants’

In the YouTube comment section, The Price Is Right fans had many different takes about what happened after Grand Game. One individual called it “the funniest price is right episode ever.”

“And The Crowd Goes Crazy!!!!!” a commenter wrote.

Others said, “Love it when the bells and alarms go whoop whoop whoop” and “Loved the episode.”

A fan advised “crazy contestants” to be careful with the celebrations on stage involving the show’s cast and crew.

“never EVER lift, hurt nor harm Drew Carey, the models and George Gray otherwise that person is going to get arrested for that,” the viewer commented.

Thankfully, Drew seemed perfectly fine strutting around the stage with the winning contestant. However, other highlight moments featured Drew getting squeezed and lifted into the air during contestants’ postgame celebrations.