Wayne Brady performs ‘unhinged’ diss track about Neil deGrasse Tyson

Wayne Brady dropped an “unreleased” diss track aimed at astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The Let’s Make a Deal host appeared alongside his co-star, Jonathan Mangum, for a live episode of their What If podcast.

Actor and television personality LeVar Burton, known for hosting Reading Rainbow and his role as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation, was also present for the event.

While speaking with Burton, Wayne mentioned they wanted to talk to two guests, him and Neil.

“Did Neil say yes?” Burton asked, and Wayne responded that they hadn’t asked him yet.

“Suck it, Neil!” Burton shouted out, getting laughs from the audience.

“Ooh, it’s a rap beef! Neil deGrasse Tyson and LeVar Burton,” Wayne exclaimed, laughing after Burton’s remarks about Neil.

“I think I’ve heard that diss track. Suck it Neil,” Jonathan added.

“Oh, is that gonna be performed here?” Wayne asked as the audience cheered and applauded.

An individual near them with a keyboard began to play background music for them to rap over.

“Round 1! Suck it Neil!” Wayne yelled as Jonathan yelled, “Suck it! Suck it! Suck it!”

From there, Wayne and Jonathan exchanged some clever rap lines involving Neil and Burton.

“You in for a hurt’n, that’s what I’m certain, because it’s with danger and death you’ll be flirtin’, and you see that bulls*** you be skirtin’…Today, I’m with LeVar Burton!” Wayne rapped.

“Cause you know it’s just a curse dog…Wanna hear some s*** about the universe? Cause this man, he’s super wise. Damn, he was on the Enter-prise,” Jonathan rapped.

“He was on the Enterprise…What you expect? While you was lookin’ at stars, he was on the Holo Deck, with your momma,” Wayne rapped as Burton looked surprised by the remark.

“Suck it Neil!” Burton yelled out again as their humorous diss track concluded.

Wayne told the audience that the diss track has been “unreleased” until now because they “didn’t want beef.”

He also said they would wait for Neil to come back with his diss track later. As of this writing, Neil has yet to respond on Instagram, but it could be on the way.

In the Instagram comment section, Wayne, Jonathan, and Burton’s fans expressed joy over the diss track. Many also await Neil’s answer to what they have to say.

“This was incredibly unhinged and I loved it,” one commenter wrote.

Others said, “I am so ready for this” and “@neildegrassetyson you can’t let this slide!!”

“OMG! I can’t wait to see Neil’s reply…,” a commenter said, while another wrote, “NOT MOMMA ON THE HOLO DECK” with a crying laughing emoji.

Wayne and Jonathan are famous for their ability to perform improvised routines, as viewers regularly see them doing so on CBS’s Let’s Make a Deal. They sometimes perform random songs on stage or portray improvised characters to make the games more entertaining and allow contestants to have fun.

In addition, many of Wayne’s fans know him well from Whose Line Is It Anyways?, which popularly aired for many seasons on ABC and featured current The Price Is Right host Drew Carey.

Their live podcast, What If, also features improv as they converse with interesting guests, often sparking songs like Burton’s remarks did. Now, it’s up to Neil to drop a scientific rebuttal to their diss track.