Wayne Brady gets confusing response from Let’s Make a Deal contestant: ‘My brain isn’t working’

A Let’s Make a Deal contestant had host Wayne Brady bewildered momentarily during the game show.

A recent episode featured a contestant, Daniel, who went on stage wearing a cowboy costume, and it happened to be his birthday.

During the show, he won a bedroom set worth $9,000, but he decided he wanted to win more than that.

Wayne later called him back on stage for a shot at winning the show’s Big Deal, which was an unknown prize.

“How cool would it be to look back on this day and have won the Big Deal?” Wayne asked him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“This was the day I got to meet comedy legend Wayne Brady,” Daniel replied.

Wayne was surprised by a LMAD contestant’s reply

Wayne indicated it was a good day on LMAD since he got to hang out with Daniel on his birthday. From there, he informed him the Big Deal could be behind any of the three doors that model Tiffany Coyne presented.

Daniel said he was “torn between one and two” for the big decision. However, he said his “lovely date Dominica” suggested the door to pick.

“She says one, and I feel like I’ve already won. So let’s go with one!” Daniel announced.

Wayne asked if this was just a “birthday date” or a “relationship,” and Daniel confirmed they were dating.

“OK, Daniel. OK, Daniel,” Wayne told him before revealing what was behind the door he hadn’t picked.

Door No. 2 featured new kitchen appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. That deal was worth over $8,000.

“So it’s either your door or number three,” Wayne said before asking, “What’s your lovely pirate’s name?”

“Uhhh, Ginger Beard,” he said, stroking his beard before adding, “Is my pirate name.”

“Oh?” Wayne said with a puzzled look on his face.

“Oh, this one. Dominica!” he said, realizing what Wayne had asked.

“Dude, I’m on national television right now. My brain isn’t working!” he told Wayne as audience members laughed.

The LMAD host eventually realized what Daniel thought he’d asked.

“I love the fact that your brain processed me saying to you, ‘What’s your lovely pirate name?'” Wayne joked before proceeding with the game.

The birthday contestant won some sweet prizes on LMAD with his girlfriend nearby

With Daniel’s lovely pirate beside him, Wayne and the LMAD crew revealed what was behind the third door.

“It was a new sauna, Ginger Beard,” announcer Jonathan Mangum said.

“Ooh, Ginger baby, read about the Ginger Beard’s not prize because you have the Deal of the Day,” Wayne said as Daniel and Dominica cheered to celebrate.

Daniel took a victory lap, running through part of the LMAD audience to high-five various people.

“He’s one of the most positive people I ever met. Take your victory lap, man,” Wayne said before revealing that Daniel won a trip to Spain behind the first door.

That wasn’t all, though. The Let’s Make a Deal host and announcer also told him he won every prize on stage from the Big Deal segment, including the sauna and kitchen appliances.

Jonathan revealed that all the prizes totaled $21,285, and Daniel dropped to his knees on the stage during his exciting birthday moment.