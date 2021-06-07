Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix releases first-look clip and images during Geeked Week

Promotional still from Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix

It has been a long wait regarding any new details about Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla. However, viewers get their first look at the upcoming historical drama series thanks to Geeked Week.

Vikings: Valhalla will follow some 100 years after the events that unfolded in History Channel’s original series, Vikings. Following the story, this time of Leif Erikson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Harada, and the Norman King of Viking descent, William the Conqueror, this series will potentially explore the Viking’s adventures in Greenland and their search for new territory — including the US.

While plenty can be discovered from the Viking sagas regarding their stories, it is unclear whether Netflix will remain faithful to these or create their own unique spin on the tales, such as the History Channel did.

Regardless, thanks to Geeked Week, fans will get their first true look at the Netflix series.

First look clip for Vikings: Valhalla

While minimal plot can be gleaned from the new clip, viewers can now see that Vikings: Valhalla will definitely have a very similar look to the original series.

This comes as no surprise as the series is filmed at the same studio in Ireland that Vikings was filmed at. In addition to this, plenty of the same crew and extras have been retained to star in the new series.

While no storylines can be ascertained, there are certainly some fight scenes to keep fans happy. Once again, the costuming and design look somewhat similar to the original series to make it look like a continuation of Vikings.

New images released for Vikings: Valhalla

Along with the clip, Netflix also included some production stills from Vikings: Valhalla. Once again, there is no mistaking that the two shows are related. However, these shots also give a slight Assasin’s Creed Valhalla vibe for those who are into gaming.

Four images were shared via Geeked Week’s official Twitter account. The first being a shot of a group of Vikings walking through a field.

Next up, a group is gathered and is listening to a man speak. Potentially, this is the actor Bosco Hogan, who portrays Aethelred the Unready.

The third snap shows a Viking longship and much more detail regarding the Viking attire. Thanks to this shot, many differences can be noted when compared with the original series, even if they retain the first series’s feel.

Finally, the last snap shows further detail of three Viking longships.

Along with news regarding Vikings: Valhalla, Geeked Week is set to release plenty of new content for a wide variety of their original content programming. Already, fans are eagerly waiting to see if a new trailer — and potential release date — for Season 2 of The Witcher will drop.

Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix at a later date.