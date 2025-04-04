Vanna White reveals Pat Sajak’s health status following dinner reunion

Vanna White wants Pat Sajak’s fans to know the Wheel of Fortune icon is doing well.

Vanna recently appeared on Kourtney Turner’s podcast, Holding Kourt, where she dished on a recent dinner date with her longtime friend and former co-worker, Pat.

She shared that she talks to Pat “all the time” and provided an update about the 78-year-old’s health and well-being.

“He’s doing great,” Vanna shared. “He’s healthy, he’s happy.”

Vanna noted that she had dinner with Pat about a month ago.

“I just wanted to let everybody out there know that he’s… he’s doing good!” Vanna told her listeners.

Vanna White will join Pat Sajak on stage once more

Vanna White also reminded her audience that she and Pat will reunite on stage when they host Season 4 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which premieres on Wednesday, April 30, at 8/7c on ABC.

Aside from Pat, Vanna, of course, shared some tidbits about herself.

Podcast host Kourtney discussed Vanna’s transition, working with Pat Sajak for 41 years, and working alongside her new colleague, Ryan Seacrest.

Vanna admitted that getting used to something new was hard since she craved familiarity but touted Ryan as stepping in and doing a “great” job.

She added that she and Ryan have known each other for a long time, and he is fun to work with.

Vanna also revealed that Ryan made it clear on his first day on set that he wasn’t there to replace Pat.

“I’m just here to do the best job I can,” Ryan told Vanna.

Vanna believes Wheel of Fortune fans enjoy watching her and Ryan work together at Sony Pictures Studios.

Wheel watchers proved that point during a recent segment.

Vanna and Ryan have fun together during an entertaining Wheel of Fortune skit

Ryan and Vanna recently shared a fun fact with the crowd that had the audience clapping and applauding.

Ryan announced that he had found his new favorite festival, the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival, in the UK.

Ryan explained that participants race down a hill chasing a wheel of cheese, telling his co-host, Vanna, “What could be better?”

Meanwhile, Vanna held an oversized plush wheel of cheese and asked Ryan, “You ready to try it?”

Ryan admitted he was “born for” the activity as Vanna rolled the wheel across the stage.

Ryan chased after the cheese, sprinting at full speed before he tackled the wheel and fell to the ground.

Vanna looked surprised as she held her hands over her mouth and exclaimed, “Oh no! Are you gonna be okay?”

Thankfully, Ryan wasn’t injured. He raced back to Vanna, holding the wheel of cheese in his hand as the audience applauded the skit.

The funny scene was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s official Instagram page in a Reel captioned, “If we had a nickel for every time Ryan ended up on the floor this season… 🤣.”