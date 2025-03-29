Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak returns for ‘final spin as host’

Pat Sajak fans are in luck because the Wheel of Fortune legend is returning to the franchise.

Since stepping away from his role as the Emmy award-winning host of Wheel of Fortune less than one year ago, Pat is returning to the iconic game show.

The 78-year-old game show icon is making his final run as the host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for Season 4.

Wheel of Fortune announced the exciting news on Instagram this week.

The Reel opened with the classic “Puzzle Reveal” soundbite as a puzzle in the “Event” category appeared in the background, reading, “CELEBR_ _ _ WHEEL _ _ FORTU_ _ RETUR_ _.”

The Wheel of Fortune theme song played as Pat Sajak’s image appeared at the bottom of the video.

The end of the Reel featured a promotional photo of Pat Sajak with his longtime sidekick, Vanna White.

The duo posed in front of the revamped Wheel of Fortune set.

Behind them, the puzzle board solution read, “CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE RETURNS.”

Pat Sajak is ready for his ‘final spin’ alongside Vanna White this April

The caption informed Wheel of Fortune fans, “Pat Sajak is ready for his final spin as host, alongside Vanna White! ⭐️ Watch new episodes of #CelebrityWheelOfFortune on ABC starting April 30. Stream on Hulu!”

In addition to the Instagram post, a press release from ABC dated March 27 revealed which celebrity guests will join Pat and Vanna on stage at Sony Pictures Studios this season.

Season 4’s “all-star” lineup includes Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Oscar Nunez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh and Rainn Wilson.

Each of the celebrities will be given the opportunity to win $1 million to be paid to their favorite charity, as is customary on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Pat’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episodes were postponed last fall

The news of Pat’s return comes after an initial delay, as ABC shared in October 2024.

In a press release shared with TV Insider, the network revealed that “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck and ABC News’ Scamanda will premiere in 2025.”

The shift was made to accommodate six Monday Night Football simulcast games for the 2024-25 season.

As ABC noted, this would “give the ABC game shows Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Press Your Luck a more consistent, weekly run in midseason when there are less preemptions (i.e. football, 2024 election).”

Given the timeline of ABC’s announcement and Pat’s original return date to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Pat has likely taped all of the episodes already.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns on Wednesday, April 30, at 8/7c on ABC.