Vanna White’s unbelievable salary revealed as she admits to working just 34 days a year

Vanna White earns a pretty penny at Wheel of Fortune.

The 68-year-old makes millions as the show’s tile-turner.

It’s reported that Vanna makes $3 million per year in her position, which she’s held for over 40 years.

However, word on the street is that Vanna negotiated her 2025-2026 contract to include quite a salary raise.

According to reports, she’ll soon be raking in the dough to the tune of $10 million.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Fortune.com states, Vanna walked away from her salary negotiations, signing a two-year deal worth $10 million annually.

Vanna admits to working just 34 days per year

This is a significant pay increase for Vanna, especially because she recently revealed she only works 34 days per calendar year.

During a recent appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Vanna admitted that she films “about” 34 days a year.

Her interviewers razzed her a bit for working so few days annually and having 331 days off per year, but she pleaded her case, pointing out that she films six shows per day.

“We film about 34 days a year. That’s it. But [we film] six shows a day!” Vanna shared with her listeners.

Vanna is earning a fortune at Wheel of Fortune

According to what Vanna shared about her work schedule, under her current $3 million contract, she brings home $88,235 per day she works.

Her expected salary increase to $10 million a year equates to a whopping $294,117 per day.

Until Vanna’s recent pay increase, she purportedly hadn’t had a raise in 18 years.

While working alongside her former colleague, Pat Sajak, he was supposedly making $15 million annually—five times more than Vanna was earning.

Since Pat retired, Vanna’s salary discrepancy hasn’t changed much.

Rumor has it that Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune successor, Ryan Seacrest, is raking in $28 million per year as the host of the show.

That’s $18 million more than Vanna will reportedly earn after signing her latest contract.

Despite earning less than her co-workers, Vanna has made a comfortable living.

Thanks to her work at Wheel of Fortune and other business ventures, she has amassed an $85 million net worth.

In addition to working for Sony Pictures Television, Vanna has also invested in real estate, is a published author, owns a yarn line, Vanna’s Choice® Yarn, and has had her likeness licensed for use on slot machines, all adding to her wealth.