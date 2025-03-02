Tyra Banks on ANTM criticism: ‘I refuse to have my legacy be about some stuff linked together on the internet’

Tyra Banks isn’t here for people coming for her America’s Next Top Model legacy.

The reality TV show burst onto the scene in 2003, with Tyra using her modeling skills to find fresh faces for the runway.

America’s Next Top Model ran for 22 seasons on The CW before moving to VH1 for the final two seasons.

Tyra not only created ANTM, but she hosted the show for 21 seasons, with Rita Ora stepping in to help refresh the series on VH1.

In recent years, clips of Tyra being overly harsh and insensitive have surfaced as former contestants call out her treatment of them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One example was Tyra telling a contestant, in a mean and mocking way, how she would never get a “covergirl” contract because of the gap in her teeth.

Now, the supermodel has addressed the criticism and how she spoke to some contestants while defending her legacy.

Tyra Banks speaks out about America’s Next Top Model criticism

Earlier this week, Tyra accepted the Luminary Spotlight at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. During her speech, Tyra brought up creating ANTM back in the day.

“Over 20 years ago, I created a show called America’s Next Top Model,” she said. “And you guys have no idea how hard we fought to bring the diversity to that television show at a time when it didn’t exist, to show different beauties at a time when the world was like, ‘What? You casting that?’”

Tyra explained the criticism she endured when certain types of people were cast to be on America’s Next Top Model and how she stood her ground.

“A time when people in the fashion industry were telling me, ‘Oh, you putting girls from the hood on your show?” Tyra stated. “I was like, ‘Why can a girl from the trailer park become a supermodel, but the girl from the hood can’t?’ We fought, and we struggled, and we made it happen.”

The model also addressed the backlash and negativity that have come to light in the past few years.

Tyra Banks won’t let anything tarnish her ANTM legacy

Never one to shy away from controversy or speaking her mind, Tyra admitted she didn’t always handle situations or people on the show right.

“Did we get it right? Hell no, I said some dumb s***! But I refuse to have my legacy be about some stuff linked together on the internet when there were 24 cycles of changing the world. We all evolve. We all get better together,” she spilled.

Tyra Banks has owned her mistakes from America’s Next Top Model. However, she’s always proud of the legacy she created and the barriers that were broken to make ANTM.

What did you think of Tyra’s speech?