Truth Seekers Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Truth Seekers is a new horror-comedy series from Amazon Prime Video that stars Nick Frost and Simon Pegg in a ghost hunters-style series.

The first season took the idea of the horror seriously but never skimped on the comedy, with a nicely balanced series that kept things both scary and funny from the start to the end.

However, with the main mystery wrapping up in the first season, there was a moment at the end that left the door open for a second season.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about Truth Seekers Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Truth Seekers Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Truth Seekers?

There has been no word yet on whether or not Truth Seekers will get a second season.

The first season only recently ended, so if there is a second season coming, Amazon Prime Video likely won’t announce it until December or possibly the start of January.

When a decision is made, one way or the other, we will let you know here with an update to this article.

Release date latest: When does Truth Seekers Season 2 come out?

If there is a second season, don’t expect it to come out very soon.

The series was shot in the UK and it will require the coronavirus pandemic to allow it to shoot before it can even consider a second full season.

There is a chance it could go into quick production if Season 2 is greenlit, as the new Children of the Corn adaptation is currently in active development, so there is a chance it could hit in late 2021 or early 2022 if Amazon moved forward with the show.

Truth Seekers Season 2 cast updates

Nick Frost was the lead actor in Truth Seekers Season 1. He played Gus, a broadband installer who worked for a service in the U.K. that wanted to find a way to get 100-percent reception across its calling area.

Gus is also a ghost hunter and runs his own show on YouTube, and it is when these two jobs intersect that the storyline for Season 1 kicks into high gear.

While his story seemed concluded at the end, if there is a Season 2 of Truth Seekers, expect Frost to return as the lead once again.

Also expect the return of Samson Kayo as his partner Elton John (real name: Lionel Ritchie). He was a reluctant partner in the start, but by the end, he was all-in with the ghost hunting experience.

However, there was one character that might not return, as the third lead was Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and her fate at the end of the season leaves it open for a possible return, but her story might be finished.

Other characters from Season 1 that could return is the iconic Malcolm McDowell as Gus’s father-in-law Richard and Susan Wokoma as Elton’s sister Helen.

The most interesting possible returnees are Simon Pegg as Gus’s boss Dave and Kelly Macdonald as the mysterious JoJo 74.

Truth Seekers Season 2 spoilers

The first season of Truth Seekers saw Gus, Elton John, and Astrid find a mystery involving a mad genius who wanted to transcend to another dimension through a mass murder sacrifice, and how it all ties into SMYLE, who wants 100-percent internet connection.

The end came when Astrid gave her life to save the world and ensure the internet could remain active to stop the brainwashing by the evil Dr. Peter Toynbee (Julian Barratt).

However, since Astrid had already died once many years ago, there is no reason she can’t return to a supernatural horror series.

However, the biggest mystery surrounds Dave and JoJo 74.

The end of the season saw them reveal that neither was whom they seemed. Dave was not a basic internet provider boss and JoJo 74 was not a conspiracy theorist.

While it never explicitly said it, they appear to be the embodiments of good and evil and this entire season was part of a game they have been playing for millennia.

There is also the hint that Astrid did not pass on to the other side, as her mother did when she finally let go. It looks like she might be stuck in a painting, and that means she would need her old partners to help to get her freed.

What could they have planned next for Gus and Elton John? That would be the basis for Season 2 if they decide to make another.

Plus, Season 2 won’t be complete without Richard and Helen continuing their friendship, as the two reclusive oddballs found each other thanks to YouTube.

Prime Video has yet to announce when Truth Seekers Season 2 will premiere.