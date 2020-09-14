Stephen King on Netflix: All his shows and movies available to watch right now

Stephen King has more of his books turned into movies and TV shows that almost any author in history.

King’s horror novels, which started with Carrie, have seen the light of day in theatrical and made-for-TV movies as well as several TV series over the years.

The good news is that streaming giants like Netflix makes it possible to pick out a favorite Stephen King movie or TV show and stream it immediately.

Netflix is even getting into the game of helping create and curate exclusive Stephen King movies, and other streaming services aren’t far behind, with Hulu, CBS All-Access, and HBO Max working on King adaptations as well.

Here is a look at every Stephen King movie and show available on Netflix as well as a look at what streaming services some of his other adaptations are on right now.

In The Tall Grass (2019)

In The Tall Grass is an interesting Stephen King adaptation because it is based on a story that King wrote with his son Joe Hill.

This is a Netflix exclusive starring Avery Whitted and Laysla De Oliveira as a couple traveling cross-country. Laysla is Becky, a woman who is six months pregnant.

When they stop by rows of tall grass and hear a child calling out for help, they enter to find and help him and then realize they can’t find their way back. Soon, they find other people trapped in the mazes of grass and realize something evil is stalking them.

The film was directed by Vincent Natali, who is best known for the cult horror classic Cube.

For fans who want to go deeper into the work of Joe Hill, his comic book series with Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key, is also a Netflix exclusive. The adaptation of his novel Horns (starring Daniel Radcliffe) is also available to stream on Netflix as well.

The Mist (TV) (2017)

Frank Darabont, the man behind the brilliant Stephen King movies Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile also directed a brilliant, yet extremely dark, version of The Mist.

A few years later, Spike TV decided to adapt the story for television in what most critics shredded on arrival.

The original story (and movie) was about a father and son trapped in a supermarket when a thick fog rolled into town and brought monsters with it.

The horrors outside were contrasted with the horrors inside the market, as an overly religious woman decided this was the end of times and sacrifice was needed.

The TV show was completely different.

The show had the monsters and fog but it spread the story out over a town that had many buried secrets that all came out as people fought for their lives.

The Mist was canceled after one season.

Carrie (2002)

Stephen King’s first horror novel was Carrie, and that ended up catapulting him to massive levels of success.

A movie was made quickly starring Sissy Spacek as the young Carrie White, a girl whose mother’s religious fanaticism and the relentless bullying at school, caused her telekinetic powers to unleash and she sought vengeance on everyone who hurt her.

A remake came decades later with Chloe Grace Moretz taking on the role of Carrie to lesser acclaim.

However, in between those two movies, there was a third adaptation, a made-for-TV movie that NBC hoped could be a backdoor pilot for a Carrie TV show.

This arrived in 2002 and was written by Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) and directed by David Carson. Angela Bettis (May) starred as Carrie and Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) starred as her mother Margaret.

1922 (2017)

Thomas Jane took the lead role in the Stephen King period piece 1922.

The story, which ended up adapted as a Netflix exclusive, tells the story of Wilf James (Jane), a farmer who lives in Nebraska with his wife Arlette, and son Henry.

Arlette has plans to sell their farm and move to Omaha and Wilf is highly opposed to this change. When she threatens to take his son and leave him, he convinces Will to help him murder her.

The two throw her into a well and cover up the murder when law enforcement asks about her whereabouts. However, the dead in Stephen King’s stories never stay gone for long.

Gerald’s Game (2017)

Gerald’s Game is unlike anything Stephen King had written, and the Netflix movie based on the story hit the streaming service as an original in 2017.

Carla Gugino is Jessie, who went on a vacation to a secluded cabin with her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood). The two begin a sex game, but when Jessie wants to stop and Gerlad won’t, she kicks him in the groin and he dies from a heart attack.

The problem is that Jessie is handcuffed to the bed and has no way to get free. That is when she realizes something is outside the cabin and begins to stalk its new prey.

Gerald’s Game was directed by Mike Flanagan, who has become the top horror director on Netflix, with movies like Hush and series like The Haunting of Hill House.

Haven (2015)

Haven aired on the SyFy Channel from 2010-2015 and all five seasons are available on Netflix.

The series is based on the King novel The Colorado Kid (2005), which told the story of an investigation concerning an unidentified man who swept up on shore in a coastal Maine town.

Haven took the basic idea of a murder investigation in the coastal town of Haven, Maine, and stretched it out into a supernatural television series.

Emily Rose is FBI Special Agent Audrey Parker, who is dispatched to Haven and ends up investigating a series of crimes that end up connected to the return of a plague called The Troubles that threatens the entire community.

Other Streaming Services

While Netflix has a limited number of Stephen King movies and shows for fans to enjoy, there are other streaming services that have more of his catalog. Here is a look at where you can find other King adaptations.

HBO Max

HBO Max is the latest streaming service, and while many people can’t access it on television due to HBO not striking up deals with Roku or Amazon Fire Stick, there are still some great King adaptations to catch if you are one of the few who have access to it.

It Chapter 2: While the first chapter of the new theatrical adaptation of King’s masterpiece It is not on HBO Max right now, fans can still catch the second part of the series as the children are now adults and battle Pennywise again.

The Outsider: The Outsider was an HBO original series based on the King novel of a little league baseball coach accused of murdering a child from his hometown. However, when the killer turns out to be a doppelganger, no one knows who to trust.

Also coming soon to HBO Max is the adaptation of another book he co-wrote with his son Joe King titled Throttle.

Hulu

Hulu has two Stephen King original series as a few movies it has a current license for.

Castle Rock: Castle Rock is the name of the fictional town where many of King’s horrific tales originated. In the Hulu original series, the town tells new stories with some characters from King’s works appearing as fun Easter eggs.

11/22/63: Another Hulu original, 11/22/63 stars James Franco as Jake Epping, a school teacher who finds a way to travel back in time to a specific point in 1960 and has a chance to try to stop the assassination of President John Kennedy.

Children of the Corn: This is the original Children of the Corn movie from 1984 about a couple stranded in a small town where there are no adults and the children follow a cult leader to honor the gods of the corn.

It Chapter 2: This is the same movie currently available on HBO Max.

Cell: John Cusak and Samuel L. Jackson star in this 2016 movie about a world that goes insane when an electronic signal known as The Pulse hits every mobile device in the world, driving everyone in possession of one at the time into rabid killers.

Carrie (1976): Sissy Spacek stars as Carrie White, a teenage girl whose abuse at the hands of her mother and bullying at school unlocks telekinetic powers, which she uses to seek revenge against everyone who hurt her.

Prime Video

Amazon has quite a few movies available for Stephen King fans who have Prime Video access.

A Good Marriage, Pet Sematary (2019), Children of the Corn (1984), The Dead Zone (1983), Sometimes They Come Back (1991), The Dark Half (1993), Secret Window (2004), Trucks (1998), and The Running Man (1987).

CBS All-Access

Under the Dome: Under the Dome initially aired on CBS for three seasons. This told the story of a town that one day found a mysterious dome surrounding it, not letting anyone in or out.

This year, CBS All-Access will also release a new version of Stephen King’s masterpiece The Stand as an exclusive series.