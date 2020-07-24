The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 release date and cast updates: When is it coming out on Netflix?

The Haunting of Hill House arrived in 2018 and was quickly one of the scariest horror series on Netflix.

The season followed the Crain family as they moved into the large Hill House, only to find that the house was haunted, which resulted in the death of the mother.

Years later, the kids are grown up, and all have problems in their lives based on the traumatic childhood experience at Hill House. When one of the daughters goes back, everyone follows, reliving their past and hoping to save her from the fate of their mother.

When the season ended, it seemed there was no room for another season as the story was told in full. However, Netflix announced a renewal for a second season with a nice twist.

This article provides everything that is known about The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Haunting of Hill House?

The good news is that there will be a second season of the series.

However, what might confuse some fans is that it will not be called The Haunting of Hill House Season 2.

Instead, this will be an anthology horror series, and the second season will have a different name based on the new haunted house that it explores this time around.

The new season will be titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, and the good news is that it wasn’t as affected by the coronavirus pandemic as other Netflix originals.

Release date latest: When is The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 likely to come out?

The Haunting of Bly Manor was planned for a 2020 release, and that has not changed at all.

Mike Flanagan, the director behind the first season, as well as Netflix horror movies Gerald’s Game (based on the Stephen King novel of the same name) and Hush, said that there should not be a delay in fans getting the new season of the Haunting series.

Flanagan appeared on the CinemaBlend ReelBlend podcast and gave the good news to fans.

We didn’t really miss a step, believe it or not. We had already wrapped before the whole COVID shutdown hit all the productions.”

This is excellent news. Flanagan did say that they still had to figure out how to do post-production work, which likely includes adding effects for the ghostly aspects of the story, but he said that was done remotely.

“My post team also … they cracked it real fast, and we’ve been doing everything on these virtual sessions,” he continued.

Flanagan said that Netflix had not announced its release date yet because they have “their own plan,” but he has been working non-stop and sees no reason it won’t hit late in 2020.

“It’s not going to get kicked off into 2021, or anything. Everything’s on schedule. I’m really excited for you guys to see it.”

There will be nine episodes in the second season.

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 cast updates

With the new story and the completely different haunted house, most fans might have expected to see an original cast.

That won’t happen in all the cases.

Much like the American Horror Story franchise, The Haunting of Bly Manor will bring back actors from The Haunting of Hill House, but in different roles.

This will keep the feeling familiar for fans of the first season.

Henry Thomas (the young Hugh Crain), Kate Siegel (Theo Crain), Victoria Pedretti (Neil Crain), and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Luke Crain) will all return in new roles.

While the four are returning, only Pedretti and Jackson-Cohen have character names and minor descriptions.

Pedretti is in the role of Dani, “a governess who takes care of two very unusual children,” and Jackson-Cohen will portray Peter, “a charming fellow.”

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 spoilers

The Haunting of Hill House was based on the classic Shirley Jackson haunted house novel of the same name, a book Stephen King called the scariest haunted house story ever written.

The Haunting of Bly Manor has a similar pedigree. It is based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw.

The book focuses on a governess who, caring for two children at a remote estate, becomes convinced that the grounds are haunted. From the sound of the character descriptions, it is Victoria Pedretti, who will portray the lead character of the governess in the Netflix series.

This isn’t the first time the story has been adapted (nor was The Haunting of Hill House, which itself was adapted previously twice as The Haunting, once in 1963 and again in 1999).

The Turn of the Screw was adapted first in 1961, titled The Innocents.

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 is rumored to be coming out in 2020 on Netflix.