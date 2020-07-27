Castle Rock Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Castle Rock on Hulu brought the infamous and diabolical town from the mind of Stephen King to fans on the small screen.

For the first two seasons, Stephen King fans got to see some familiar faces (Sissy Spacek from Carrie, Tim Robbins from Shawshank Redemption) and some new twists on characters (a young Annie Wilkes from Misery).

With the two seasons as stand-alone stories tied together by an evil town and the forces corrupting it, fans want to know more about a possible Season 3 of Castle Rock.

Here is everything we know so far about Castle Rock Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Castle Rock Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Castle Rock?

Hulu has not renewed Castle Rock for a third season yet. However, as an anthology series, it could conceivably go on for as long as the showrunners want to throw out new stories.

With over 60 novels in Stephen King’s career, there is a lot of material to pull from when it comes to the homage to the Master of Horror.

However, showrunners Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason have a plan for a third season.

“The plan was always to have an interconnected set of stories and, while every season would be its own launching point, there would be this fabric of Stephen’s multiverse, if you will, that always bubbled beneath it, and a unity to the stories that existed,” Thomason told Collider.

“When we get to Season 3, I hope that there will a continuation of what we’ve done in [Season 2] and an expansion, and the audience will start to feel that there was a plan from the beginning.”

Release date latest: When is Castle Rock Season 3 likely to come out?

So, when would Season 3 of Castle Rock arrive?

Hulu’s SVP of Scripted Originals said that “[Hulu] has not made any further decisions” concerning Castle Rock Season 3.

The first season of Castle Rock premiered in July 2018, while Season 2 premiered in October 2019.

There is no clue as to when it could premiere, but it won’t come any sooner than 2021 if it is renewed. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the production of TV shows, anything in 2020 is out of the question.

Castle Rock Season 3 cast updates

Much like American Horror Story works with Ryan Murphy alums, Castle Rock brings in actors that worked on Stephen King’s movie projects before, as well as characters from his novels and movies played by new actors.

Aaron Stanton’s Pastor Drew and Frances Conroy’s Mrs. Lacy (the widow of Dale Lacy’s Shawshank State Penitentiary warden) both appeared in the first and second season as the same characters.

Bill Skarsgård’s The Kid and Mathilde Dehaye’s Amity both returned for the second season as well, proving that they are who was responsible for the devil worshippers, tying the two separate stories together.

Those actors should return if there is a Castle Rock Season 3.

Also, it is fun to look and see what veteran Stephen King actors should debut on Castle Rock.

Remember, Sissy Spacek played Carrie in the first film based on the book, and she was in Season 1 of Castle Rock. Bill Skarsgård, who plays The Kid, was also Pennywise in the latest versions of It.

Tim Robbins from Season 2 was also the lead character in The Shawshank Redemption. When Season 3 comes around, expect some actors from other King movies. Could someone like John Cusack show up?

That is where the fun speculation starts up.

Also, expect someone from King’s novels to show up similar to Annie Wilkes from Misery, which was masterfully played by Lizzie Caplan in Season 2 of Castle Rock.

Season 1 also had an interesting character in Diane “Jackie” Torrance (Jane Levy), an aspiring writer who happens to be the niece of Jack Torrance from The Shining.

Castle Rock Season 3 spoilers

The conclusion of Castle Rock Season 2 leaves mysteries open, and it follows Annie Wilkes, who progresses to become the diabolical nurse from Misery.

Also, as mentioned, Kid returns as a sinister “Angel” who plans to take control of the town. This is where the show reveals that it is Kid who is driving the evil that has inflicted Castle Rock since the early days of King’s novels.

If Castle Rock Season 3 happens, the most haunted town in Maine will continue to build, as well as Kid’s hand in corrupting the town.

The best comparison is Fargo, where all the stories are self-contained, but some things connect each season to keep it all in one overall universe, something Stephen King fans can appreciate.

Castle Rock Season 3 has not yet been renewed by Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Hulu.