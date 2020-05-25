Simon Pegg discussed making a sequel to Hot Fuzz: Says he would love to play Nicholas Angel again

Simon Pegg has revealed that he would be willing to create a sequel to the 2007 hit comedy Hot Fuzz.

He also said that he and his co-actor and friend Nick Frost had previously discussed the possibility of doing a sequel.

The movie, directed by Edgar Wright, was the second installment in the so-called Cornetto Trilogy, which also included Shaun of the Dead and The Worlds End.

In an interview with MovieWeb, the Star Trek actor said that of the Cornetto movies, Hot Fuzz was the most open to additional storylines.

Pegg says Hot Fuzz lends itself to a sequel

“I think it’s the one film out of those three movies that lends itself to a sequel, in that, those kinds of buddy-cop action movies were often sequelised,” he explained.

In Hot Fuzz, Pegg played Sergeant Nicholas Angel, a newly promoted police officer who is sent from London to the English countryside with hilarious consequences. The plot is a parody of the traditional buddy cop action movie.

Pegg described how he had discussed with his colleagues the idea of reversing the plot and having Sergeant Angel and his junior partner Danny Butterman (played by Frost) transferred to the big city.

He said: “We already joked about having a Crocodile Dundee reversal of it being Danny in the city. The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together.”

Simon Pegg is worried he’s too old to reprise role

Unfortunately, Pegg warned his fans not to get too excited about the possibility of a sequel because he has one serious reservation — his age. Despite him being just 50, he’s worried that he’s too old for the part. “I’d love to play Nicholas Angel again, that was fun. I’m probably too old now,” he said.

And to further throw damp water on the idea, he also said himself and director Edgar Wright prefer to move on to a brand new project when they’ve finished another.

He explained, “Edgar and I, when we’ve done something, we want to move on to the next thing. All of those films, they have an arc, and then they finish… We made Shaun of the Dead, and the sequel to that film is Hot Fuzz, and the sequel to Hot Fuzz is The World’s End. They’re a thematic trilogy rather than direct sequels.”

