Candyman 2020 teaser trailer arrives, Tony Todd to return for horror sequel

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

The Candyman 2020 movie is shaping up to be quite the horror sequel. A teaser trailer has just recently arrived online with a bigger trailer coming very soon.

It’s also been confirmed that the horror film will feature actor Tony Todd who appeared in the original movie as the terrifying title character. However, details about his involvement are still unclear.

Candyman 2020 teaser arrives online with full trailer coming soon

On Tuesday (Feb. 25), the first look at a movie poster and teaser for a Candyman 2020 movie arrived online.

Since it’s a teaser, the video clip released on social media lasts just six seconds. However, it’s enough to let fans know that the menacing horror villain complete with his killer hook is coming back to the big screen.

All that viewers see is a woman stumbling upon something, dropping a cup, and screaming as the killer’s hook is revealed near the bottom of the frame.

“Prepare to be hooked. The first trailer for #Candyman drops Thursday,” the caption reads on the teaser video.

That means fans will get a much better look at what to expect from the upcoming Jordan Peele sequel. The first official trailer may also reveal the nature of Tony Todd’s role in the film.

Will Tony Todd reprise his role as the Candyman?

Jordan Peele wrote the script for the movie which will be a sequel to the classic 1992 horror film. The original was based on a Clive Barker short story called The Forbidden. The plot involved an urban legend about the Candyman, a killer wielding a hook who was summoned whenever his name was said five times in front of a mirror. The Candyman terrorized a female grad student throughout the movie as she investigated the urban legend to see if it was real.

Tony Todd played the role of Candyman in that 1992 original. Now that he’s been confirmed to appear in the 2020 sequel, it has many fans curious if he’ll be back as the man who gave plenty of people nightmares.

#BlackHistoryMonth Horror Actor Spotlight Tony Todd His portrayal as the tortured deep villain CandyMan made the film more than just a horror movie. Never skip a chance to watch Tony Todd work his craft in any of his great works!#horror #HorrorCommunity @TonyTodd54 pic.twitter.com/M40uGTGqxm — Night Of The Horrorphile podcast (@NHorrorphile) February 23, 2020

“Out of the blue I got a phone call from Jordan Peele. We’re still waiting for the contract, but the way he explained it to me was that it’s gonna be applause-worthy moments. That’s his words. No matter what happens with that, it’s gonna just put renewed attention on the original,” Todd said in a 2019 CinemaBlend interview.

In addition to Todd, Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett are amongst the 2020 film’s cast members.

The film will be co-directed and written by Peele, Nia DaCosta, and Win Roselfeld. However, it’s unknown what the plot will be just yet. The upcoming trailer may give more details on the story, which is said to take place in the same Chicago neighborhood as the original film did.

The original Candyman was named one of the top slasher movies by many websites including Bloody Disgusting. Now, they’ll attempt to revive it to achieve similar success as the 2019 Halloween movie. With Jordan Peele attached and having the success of the horror film Us and Get Out to his name so far, it seems that fans have plenty to look forward to.

Candyman is set to arrive in theaters on June 12, 2020.