Top Boy Season 3: Release date confirmed and everything we know

Top Boy is returning for the third and final season on Netflix and the streaming platform has revealed the release date.

Netflix confirmed that Top Boy will return in September and released an exciting trailer.

While it’s technically the fifth season of the British crime drama, Netflix revived the series after Drake’s campaign to bring it back with the original crew and presented the third and fourth seasons as the first and second seasons.

The previous two series, which aired on Channel 4, were renamed by Netflix as Top Boy: Summerhouse.

The series is about the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney, London, and follows the lives of drug dealers and gang members such as Dushane, Sully, and many others.

Season 2 or Season 4 ended with a shocking death that will likely have repercussions in the upcoming series.

Here is everything we know about the final season of the thrilling British crime drama.

Sully and Dushane have a physical fight in the teaser

Dushane, played by Ashley Walters, and Sully, played by Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson are seen getting into a physical fight in the short teaser.

The teaser doesn’t give much away but suggests that Sully remains defiant when he declared himself a “monster” when his only other option is being a victim.

Robinson is seen in a close-up to conclude the teaser saying: “If we’re not monsters, we’re food and I could never be food.”

Top Boy Season 3 will feature new characters

In a statement confirming the upcoming season will be the last, Walters and Robinson revealed what fans can expect.

“While the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way, they said in a statement, continuing:

“With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way.”

Netflix confirmed that Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson will join the cast as new characters Jonny and Tadgh, respectively.

The shocking end to the current season will likely have a role in the final series and fans should expect more blood to be shed amid the gang dispute.

The final season will be the shortest under Netflix with six episodes.