Top Boy Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Fans are looking forward to the return of Top Boy for Season 4 after binge-watching all 10 episodes of Season 3 that dropped on Netflix in September 2019.

Top Boy, a British Netflix crime drama series created by Ronan Bennett, premiered on U.K’s Channel 4 back in October 2011. The first and second four-episode seasons of the series aired on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

Top Boy Season 1 was released to critic acclaim, earning an approval rating of 100-percent on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience rating of 93 percent.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Although Top Boy received positive critical and audience response, Channel 4 canceled the series after the second season aired in 2013.

But after a six-year hiatus, the series moved to Netflix in 2019 for a 10-episode Season 3, thanks to the Canadian rapper Drake, a Top Boy fan. Drake played a role in reviving the series by helping to pitch it to Netflix.

All 10 episodes of Season 3, co-executive produced by Drake, dropped at once on Netflix on September 13, 2019.

However, Netflix billed their Season 3 revival of the series as “Season 1,” while the first two seasons on Channel 4 were titled Top Boy: Summerhouse.

Since Top Boy Season 3 dropped on Netflix, fans have been wondering whether there will be Top Boy Season 4.

Here is everything you need to know.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Top Boy?

Ashley Walters, who plays the lead character Dushane in Top Boy, confirmed in November 2019 that work had started on the script for Season 4.

Netflix announced on February 26, 2020, that Top Boy was renewed for Season 4 (Season 2 on Netflix) and that production on the upcoming season will start in spring 2020.

In a post to Instagram in December 2019, Drake had confirmed that the series would return to Netflix for Season 4 (Season 2 on Netflix) in 2020 while responding to a question posted on Instagram by GRM Daily about the return date.

“Will we see a new series in 2020?” GRM Daily asked.

“Of course,” Drake replied through his Instagram handle, @champagnepapi.

Drake also took to Instagram later in February to tease that work was ongoing on the scripts for the upcoming season.

“WE BAAAAAAAACK @topboynetflix,” he wrote.

Release date latest: When is Top Boy Season 4 likely to come out?

Netflix has not yet announced a date when Top Boy Season 4 (Season 2 on Netflix) will premiere on the streaming platform.

Netflix’s previous statement that production on the upcoming season will start in spring was released in February, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak became an issue.

After the outbreak started early in 2020, many countries in Europe and North America were forced to implement restrictions on gatherings. The restrictions adversely affected the entertainment industry, with production on many TV shows and movies suspended.

The coronavirus epidemic also forced Netflix to suspend production on all movies and scripted TV shows in North America. Netflix shows affected by the suspension included Stranger Things Season 4 and Grace and Frankie Season 7.

After announcing that they were also considering suspension of shows shot in other countries outside North America on a case-by-case basis, Netflix confirmed the suspension of production on The Witcher Season 2.

Production on The Witcher Season 2 had started in London early in 2020. The series, starring Superman actor Henry Cavill, was being shot at Arborfield Studios, London, and was initially scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Previous seasons of Top Boy were also filmed in the U.K. Persisting uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic makes it unclear when Netflix will start production on Top Boy Season 4.

While it appears unlikely that the show will premiere in 2020 as earlier planned, fans can still hope for a date in 2021.

Top Boy Season 4 cast update

Netflix confirmed on Twitter that Ashley Walters would return as Dushane for Season 4, alongside Kane Robinson as Sully, Michael Ward as Jamie, and Simibatu Ajikawo (aka Little Simz) as Shelley.

Other Season 3 cast members likely to return for Season 4 include Jasmine Jobson as Jaq, Ashley Thomas as Jermaine, Lisa Dawn as Lizzie, Hope Ikpoku Jnr. as Aaron, Keiyon Cook as Ats, Giacomo Mancini as Gem, Araloyin Oshunremi as Stefan, Josef Altin as Lee, and Isla Jackson Ritchie as Sarah.

Shone Romulus may not return as Dris as Sully appeared to have gunned him down in Season 3. But fans will have to wait until Season 4 to find out whether Dris was actually killed.

Ricky Smarts is also not expected to return as Jason after he died in a house fire incident.

David Omeregie’s character, Modie, was also killed in Season 3, so the actor is not expected to return in Season 4.

Top Boy fans have also been clamoring for Drake to appear on the show. It remains to be seen whether their wishes will be granted in the upcoming season.

What is Top Boy about?

Top Boy follows Dushane and Sully, who run the drug business in the crime-ridden Summerhouse Estate in East London.

Dushane has to contend with competition from rival drug gangs who threaten his ambition to be the Top Boy in the area.

Top Boy Season 4 plot

Netflix and the showrunners have not revealed much about the plot of the upcoming season. However, fans can expect that Top Boy Season 4 will pick up where Season 3 left off.

Dushane could team up with Jamie after proposing a partnership.

However, in Top Boy Season 3, Jamie ended up behind bars for a crime he did not commit because he wanted to protect his brother.

Dushane may well find a way for him to get out of prison. We will find out in Season 4 whether Jamie gets out of prison and accepts Dushane’s partnership proposal.

Dushane and Sully’s relationship is also under strain, so fans can expect more tension between the two.

Top Boy showrunner Ronan Bennett revealed that in Season 4, fans would see more of Sully’s sensitive side after he lost his friend Jason (Ricky Smarts).

Sully might refuse to team up with Dushane and Jamie, and we may see him attempt to make a fresh start.

Fans also learned that Lee (Josef Altin) and Sarah (Isla Jackson-Ritchie) are undercover agents, so Dushane can expect trouble from them in the upcoming season.