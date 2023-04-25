Drake reschedules It’s All a Blur tour dates leading to fan outrage

Hip hop star Drake is set to perform a massive concert tour alongside recent album collaborator 21 Savage for the It’s All a Blur tour.

It marks the first tour for the rapper since 2018’s Aubrey & the Three Migos tour, which featured former rap group Migos, including the late Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Migos’ Takeoff.

Drizzy, known for hits including Hotline Bling and Laugh Now Cry Later, added a dozen more dates to his already jam-packed slate for his 2023 tour.

Among the cities that now have shows on the concert tour are Austin, Charlotte, Columbus, Denver, and Memphis.

He also added two more dates for Toronto, allowing him to close out the tour in his home city.

Along with that, some of Drake’s previously-scheduled shows were rescheduled to different dates, which has drawn the ire of fans based on the changes.

Drake begins the Live Nation-produced It’s All a Blur 2023 tour featuring 21 Savage with a newly added show on June 29 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. A second of his new shows is scheduled for July 1 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Brooklyn’s Barclays Center gets a fourth show on July 21, with a new one added for Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on August 3.

Along with those, Drake added a fourth show for Inglewood’s Kia Forum on August 16 and a second show in Glendale, Arizona, on September 16 at Desert Diamond Arena.

His other newly added shows are Denver’s Ball Arena on September 8, the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on September 11, Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on September 22, and Nahsville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 1.

As mentioned, Drake wraps things up with two shows to close out the tour in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. These take place on October 5 and October 7, although his touring partner, 21 Savage, will reportedly not be at those shows.

According to Billboard’s report, concert dates set for New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta have been rescheduled. These were initially scheduled to occur between June 16 and July 2 but are now set to take place between September 14 and October 2.

When and where to buy tickets for Drake’s concert tour

Cash App Card presales begin on Wednesday, April 26, at noon local time and end at 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 27. Sprite ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday and run through 10 p.m. that day.

Check out a complete tour schedule and details about how to order tickets for the newly-added shows on Drake’s official website.

According to Billboard, tickets for Drake’s rescheduled show dates won’t be available during the presales or the “general onsale” for tickets.

Based on details on Drake’s official website, fans who can’t attend a rescheduled show date can “request a refund via their original point of purchase within 30 days.”

While the additional show dates are likely to have plenty of fans excited for additional opportunities to see their favorite rapper perform live, others criticized how certain shows were rescheduled.

Quite a few individuals reacted to a tweet from @drakerelated which showed the rapper’s updated concert schedule.

“I love ya dawg but this sucks. I was hella excited to see u for the first time in Nashville this the summer but now its moved to October and I might not even be able to go,” one individual tweeted, tagging Drake.

“Smh for real change the dates is crazy,” another fan commented, with one telling them to “change the dates back.”

“Should’ve added another SF date or SAC,” another fan said in criticizing the changes to the tour schedule.

One fan said the change in Drake’s tour dates ruined their birthday, and they were “beyond devastated,” causing issues with functioning at work.

It’s no secret that Drake’s popular and in high demand, based on the number of shows he’ll perform from summer to fall. As of this writing, there are no additional details regarding the changed concert dates for the 54 show It’s All a Blur tour.