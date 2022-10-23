Drake reveals Her Loss album with 21 Savage coming soon

Drake at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Hip-hop superstars Drake and 21 Savage recently surprised fans with the announcement of a joint album, and it’s coming soon.

The duo has linked up on several tracks during their careers, but now they’ll unveil an entire album together.

One of the album’s tracks could be their popular song Jimmy Cooks, which arrived on Drake’s seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind.

On Saturday, a music video for the song officially arrived and brought with it news of the surprise collaborative project’s title and release date.

Drake has famously worked with plenty of artists during his career and previously released a joint mixtape with rapper Future titled What A Time To Be Alive in 2015.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage is no stranger to dropping collab albums, as he’s dropped several during his young career.

Drake and 21 Savage music video revealed album news

Rumors had been swirling this month that Drake and 21 Savage were releasing a collab beyond Jimmy Cooks. The official music video release confirmed the rumors.

The new video, directed by Mahfuz Sultan, appeared on Drake’s official YouTube channel (below) on Saturday, also 21 Savage’s birthday. At the 1:25 mark of the video, the song fades out briefly, with a different song playing as text appears on the screen.

“Her Loss Album by Drake and 21 Savage,” the text reads, with a release date of “October 28, 2022.”

The album follows in the footsteps of Drake’s recent studio album Honestly, Nevermind. It dropped this past June and debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 charts.

Drake’s song Jimmy Cooks from the album became his eleventh track to reach No. 1 on the charts and 21 Savage’s second No. 1 song. 21 Savage previously reached the top spot with Post Malone on 2017’s Rockstar.

Before that, the two also linked up for Knife Talk, which appeared on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album in 2021.

Her Loss is 21 Savage’s fourth collab album

Her Loss marks 21 Savage’s fourth collab album. His other three featured hip-hop producer Metro Boomin with their first collab, Savage Mode, arriving in 2016.

In 2017, Savage worked with the well-known producer again. The duo collaborated with Offset from the former rap group Migos on Without Warning. The popular track Ric Flair Drip was among the hits unveiled from the project. The album also included guest artists Travis Scott and Quavo.

2020 brought a sequel to Savage and Metro Bomon’s original collab. Savage Mode II was released to the masses and featured the standout singles Runnin’ and Mr. Right Now featuring Drake.

As of this report, nothing else is known about the upcoming Drake and 21 Savage collab album beyond the title and release date. However, fans will soon get to consume their full album of songs when Her Loss arrives on Friday, October 28, 2022.