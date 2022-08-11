Kylie Jenner close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner has been celebrating her 25th birthday, as has her inner circle.

The billionaire mogul turned another year older on Wednesday, and everyone from her famous sisters to her rapper boyfriend was out to make fans aware of it.

Posting to his Instagram stories, Astroworld star, beau, and baby daddy, Travis Scott shared photos wishing Kylie all the best on her special day – the photos also offered an insight into the various birthday outfits donned by the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

One shot showed Kylie looking pretty in pink as she upped the ante in a hot pink thong look. Posting for his 46 million+ followers, Travis shared a snap of Kylie flicking her super-long ponytail around as she sent out a foxy gaze while outfitted in a sheer pink bodysuit revealing a thong beneath it.

Showing off her curvy frame, the makeup founder wore pink blush to match her ensemble – “Birthday” appeared in text and followed a series of messages flowing through earlier images. “Birthday mi” with a string of heart emoji had come just before as Travis shared footage of Kylie in a yellow dress.

Kylie, of course, marked her birthday by announcing a special range of Kylie Cosmetics products centered around her turning 25.

Kylie Jenner receives birthday wishes from family members

Quick to mark Kylie’s big day were members of her family. Sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, shared a gallery of photos featuring herself and Kylie, gushing over the youngest KarJenner and writing:

“To the girl who is filled with magic and love, happy birthday! Another year around the sun. Another year we have been blessed with an angel that is you. Someone so kind yet badass. Someone so passionate about life. Someone so loving and nurturing. Every day, every year, I get to witness your incredible growth as a mother, sister, friend, business woman.”

Kylie Jenner ‘beyond a dream come true’ for mom Kris

Meanwhile, “momager” Kris Jenner took to her Instagram with childhood photos of her youngest daughter. She wished Kylie a happy birthday, adding:

“You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!!”

Also marking the special day was 41-year-old Kim Kardashian. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have not yet made any permanent posts regarding the date.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.