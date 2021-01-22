21 Savage sings Love along with Keyshia Cole on Instagram Live during Verzuz battle with Ashanti: Twitter fans go crazy

Atlanta Rapper 21 Savage caused a stir on social media when he took to Instagram Live to treat his fans to killer vocals during the highly anticipated Keyshia Cole and Ashanti Verzuz showdown on Instagram Live.

One of the highlights of last night’s Verzuz showdown was rapper O.T. Genasis reuniting with Cole.

O.T. Genasis made a surprise cameo appearance to sing the chorus of Cole’s 2005 hit single Love after his 2019 remake of the song sparked a rift between the singers.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, set his social media fans on fire when he also began crooning along with Keyshia Cole while she performed her hit single.

Fans were excited to see their favorite rapper showing off his R&B singing skills, hitting the high notes along with Cole.

He also later sang I Remember along with Cole.

21 Savage in his feelings tonight #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/pzP996w8OR — memory lane (@bitchiwas999) January 22, 2021

Fans were also happy to see 21 Savage showing love for Keyshia and many said they looked forward to him collaborating with her.

21 Savage also performed Cole’s Love on Instagram Live back in April

Last night was not the first time that 21 Savage took to Instagram Live to sing some of his favorite R&B classics.

The Savage Mode rapper previously delighted his fans when he took to Instagram Live amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in April 2020 to sing Keyshia’s Love.

He also sang other R&B classics, including Usher’s Let It Burn, Beyonce’s Me, Myself & I, and Brandy’s’ I Wanna Be Down.

The performance prompted O.T. Genasis to challenge 21 Savage to a sing-off.

When The Shade Room reacted to the exchange by asking its Instagram followers who they thought would win a sing-off between O.T. Genasis and 21 Savage, O.T.’s old foe Keyshia Cole voted for 21.

It prompted O.T. to respond by playfully warning Cole not to start another confrontation with him.

O.T. Genasis and Cole previously had a spat over his unapproved remake of Love (Never Knew) in 2019.

Rapper Jeezy and Gucci Mane kicked off season 2 of Verzuz

The reunion between O.T. Genasis and Keyshia Cole on the latest episode of Verzuz referenced the reunion between the old rap foes Jeezy and Gucci Mane back in November 2020.

Monsters and Critics reported that rappers Jeezy and Gucci Mane kicked off Season 2 of Verzuz in November. The battle between the two rappers got tense and heated very quickly as they exchanged diss tracks and verbal shots.

Despite the tension, the battle ended with the rappers making peace after more than a decade-long beef during which Gucci was charged with murder.

He was acquitted of the charges in 2006.