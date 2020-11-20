Who won the Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane Verzuz battle?

Atlanta rappers Gucci Mane and Jeezy kicked off Season 2 of Verzuz with a rap battle that quickly got tense and heated.

The duel, live-streamed on Thursday, November 19 on YouTube, Instagram Live, Apple Music app, and Spotify, drew at least 1.8 million viewers, according to CNN.

It featured Gucci Mane and Jeezy exchanging diss tracks and engaging in heated verbal exchanges.

The tension-soaked confrontation between the two Atlanta rap stars was a reflection of the longstanding feud between them.

The feud, which dates back more than a decade of their rap careers, spawned several diss tracks and deadly violence between the two rapper’s entourages.

The violent confrontations led to Gucci being charged with murder, but he was acquitted of the charges in 2006.

Gucci played a diss track in which he bragged about killing Pookie Loc

Gucci immediately went on the attack after the Verzuz battle started. He played his hit Jeezy diss tracks Round 1 and Bench Warmer.

The tension peaked when he played his diss track Truth, in which he bragged about shooting and killing Jeezy’s pal Pookie Loc.

Gucci allegedly shot Pookie when Pookie tried to break into his house.

Gucci was arrested and charged with the murder over Pookie’s death, but he was acquitted of the charges due to insufficient evidence.

Gucci maintained that he acted in self-defense.

Jeezy tried to keep it cordial with Gucci

But instead of responding angrily to Gucci’s provocative track, Jeezy tried to defuse the mounting tension by giving a speech in which he talked about why he invited Gucci to the battle.

“When I called you and extended this invite, I did so as a real man,” Jeezy said. “I brought you here to show you [that] the world care[s] about what the f**k we got going on because we are the culture.”

“All these kids doing what they do because they saw us,” he added, according to CNN.

After giving a shout-out to other rappers — Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, and King Von — killed in gun violence, Jeezy played his hit track Get Ya Mind Right. He also played All There and Who Dat.

Gucci played his hit rap tune Half A Brick.

Gucci Mane and Jeezy also announced the release of new projects

Jeezy announced the release of his new album, The Recession 2.

Gucci announced the release of his mixtape, Trap God Classics.

Who won the Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane Verzuz battle?

Billboard declared Jeezy as the overall winner after 20 rounds.

The Verzuz battle ended with the two rivals making peace. Together, they performed Gucci’s 2005 hit song So Icy (featuring Jeezy), from his album Trap House.

“I appreciate you for extending the olive branch. I respect that,” Gucci said.

The latest development comes after Monsters and Critics reported in July 2019 that Gucci Mane reached a deal to end the protracted legal battle baby mamma Sheena Evans over child support.

The rapper has agreed to pay $10,000 monthly in child support.

We also reported in August 2019 that Jeezy was dating The Real co-host, Jeannie Mai.

Stacey Abrams also made a surprise appearance

Stacey Abrams made a surprise appearance before the battle kicked off.

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate talked about the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election scheduled on January 5.

She urged people to vote. She also thanked Jeezy and others for helping to get people out to vote.