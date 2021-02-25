Post Malone covered Hootie and the Blowfish for Pokémon Day and fans are confused

Post Malone has released an unexpected new cover for Pokémon Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rap, rock and Pokémon fans unite. Post Malone has confused the internet by combining three specific interests into one song.

The rapper has released a new version of Hootie and the Blowfish’s Only Wanna Be With You ahead of his headline performance at the Pokemon Day 25th-anniversary virtual concert this Saturday.

The cover celebrates the early games that started it all, Pokémon Red and Blue (or Red and Green in Japan), and features retro sound bites reminiscent of the franchise’s humble handheld beginnings.

In the Pokémon Day Virtual Concert teaser, Post Malone is transformed into a CGI version of himself as he walks up to the doors of an arena, Pokéball in hand.

This isn’t the first time Post Malone has appeared as a reimagined version of himself. Earlier this year, the rapper became a cartoon version of himself for the music video, It’s a Raid, a collaboration with Ozzy Osborne.

Why did Post Malone cover Only Wanna Be With You?

While there is no direct answer, the one that makes the most sense is pure 90s nostalgia.

Only Wanna Be With You was released in 1995, just one year before Pokémon’s debut games, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green were released in Japan.

Malone also replaced the lyric “The Dolphins make me cry” to “The Cowboys make me cry.” While no official explanation has been given for the change – he’s a Dallas Cowboys fan and a Dallas native.

Post Malone says upcoming concert is “one of the coolest things” he has been a part of

In an exclusive interview with Billboard late last year, Malone gave fans a taste of what to expect for the big event.

“They’ll just have to tune in and watch! The Pokémon team put in so much work – this is one of the coolest things I have been a part of. There may be some surprises, too. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Malone also confirmed he is a big fan of the franchise on Twitter earlier this month, as he retweeted a post from Pokémon’s official account confirming he has a Game Boy specifically for playing the games.

Fans have been left baffled by the Pokémon Day cover

Understandably, the internet doesn’t quite know how to take the unexpected new cover, sparking some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

How to watch the Pokémon Day Virtual Concert

Post Malone will be headlining the Pokémon Day 25th Anniversary Concert, which will be streaming at 7:00 pm EST/4:00 pm PST on February 27.

The event can be viewed for free and will be available on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as the official Pokemon 25th-anniversary website.