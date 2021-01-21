Drake surgery and rehab means further delay to album Certified Lover Boy

Rapper Drake announced yesterday that there would be a delay in the release of his much anticipated sixth album, Certified Lover Boy.
The 34-year-old rapper had promised fans in October of last year that it would be out this month; however, unforeseen circumstances, such as having to go to surgery, means that this will no longer be the case.
The Thank Me Later singer posted the announcement on his Instagram Story on Wednesday evening, where he admitted that he’d been focused on his ‘recovery’ in recent months at the expense of the album.
Drake wrote: “I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.”
He had some good news for fans, though, as he stated he’s feeling better and will be dedicating a lot more time to getting this album transferred into our eardrums.
“I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB [Certified Lover Boy] won’t be dropping in January.”
The singer finished up by writing: “I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”
So while he’s not given us a fresh date for the album release, he has at least confirmed it would be this year.
Fans expressed disappointment in Drake’s album delay
Some fans took to Twitter to register their disappointment after hearing about the delay.
Fans expressed their frustration through some hilarious memes.
Another Twitter user that claims to focus on all things Hip Hop promised us all that the last couple of times we had to wait two years for a Drake album was when he produced something exceptional.
New York Giants defender Dominique Hamilton tweeted to say Drake was gonna dissect and breakdown every lyric and beat. Therefore, he told the rapper to take his time.
Hamilton wrote: “you know they are gonna depict, dissect, and breakdown your album. Every lyric, every beat, and album as a whole. Take your time.”
He also added, “Make sure the yes men are not the only ones that hear it before you release it.”
Why was Drake in surgery and rehab?
Drake was undergoing surgery and rehabilitation after suffering a knee injury in October. At the time, he alarmed fans by posting a picture of himself lain up in bed with a cast on his leg and a wheelchair sitting nearby.
The singer hasn’t made it clear how he injured himself, but there are rumors that he suffered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which could have caused painful surgery to be required.
Fingers crossed the album will be here soon, but in the meantime, here’s a teaser that he posted to Instagram back in October.
Drake and his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, were in the news last year after they shared adorable pics of their 2-year-old son Adonis. Many fans were super surprised over the youngster’s thick blonde hair.
During the Black Lives Matter protests in June in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Drake and The Weeknd both donated $100,000 to the National Bailout Collective, a charity that aims to provide help for disadvantaged Black women.
