Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux shares IG photos of son Adonis and jokes about his blonde hair

Drake’s baby mama, artist Sophie Brussaux, followed in her partner’s footsteps by sharing Instagram photos of their 2-year-old son Adonis.
She also took the opportunity to make a joke about her son’s hair after many fans expressed surprise at the little boy’s big mop of blond locks.
Adonis made his Instagram debut on Monday when his father, Canadian rapper Drake, shared a series of photographs of himself with the family.
The toddler’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, followed suit with her own volley of Instagram pics. She posted nine adorable pics of herself with Adonis and Drake.
Sophie Brussaux turned her and Drake’s hair blond
In one of the photographs, she jokingly turned her hair and Drake’s hair blond.
In the post, in which Sophie wrote in both her native French and English, she joked in a postscript, “PS: all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde.”
So, there you have it, Drake and Sophie have been blond all this time.
“Thanking God every day for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends,” she said.
She also wished for everybody to stay safe as she sent positive vibes.
“I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world.”
View this post on Instagram
🇫🇷 « Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » …mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. 🇬🇧 Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde 😱😂
Drake posted pics of Adonis on Monday
On Monday, 33-year-old Drake also posted a series of photos that included himself with Adonis. He also uploaded a lovely pic of his parents, Dennis and Sandi Graham as well as adorable pics of just Adonis. In one, the 2-year-old drank from a cup and in another, the toddler drove his teddy bear around in a toy car.
Drake was clearly in a reflective mood on Monday night when he hit up Instagram.
“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all,” he wrote.
“When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now; you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.”
Perhaps the self-isolation accompanying the current global pandemic has caused Drake to appreciate his young family even more than before.
View this post on Instagram
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
Drake has had a busy year so far. Earlier this month, he released a fresh single called Not Around which surfaced around the same time as two other singles, When To Say When and Chicago Freestyle.
Leave a Reply