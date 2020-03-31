Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux shares IG photos of son Adonis and jokes about his blonde hair

Drake’s baby mama, artist Sophie Brussaux, followed in her partner’s footsteps by sharing Instagram photos of their 2-year-old son Adonis.

She also took the opportunity to make a joke about her son’s hair after many fans expressed surprise at the little boy’s big mop of blond locks.

Adonis made his Instagram debut on Monday when his father, Canadian rapper Drake, shared a series of photographs of himself with the family.

The toddler’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, followed suit with her own volley of Instagram pics. She posted nine adorable pics of herself with Adonis and Drake.

Sophie Brussaux turned her and Drake’s hair blond

In one of the photographs, she jokingly turned her hair and Drake’s hair blond.

In the post, in which Sophie wrote in both her native French and English, she joked in a postscript, “PS: all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde.”

So, there you have it, Drake and Sophie have been blond all this time.

“Thanking God every day for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends,” she said.

She also wished for everybody to stay safe as she sent positive vibes.

“I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world.”

Drake posted pics of Adonis on Monday

On Monday, 33-year-old Drake also posted a series of photos that included himself with Adonis. He also uploaded a lovely pic of his parents, Dennis and Sandi Graham as well as adorable pics of just Adonis. In one, the 2-year-old drank from a cup and in another, the toddler drove his teddy bear around in a toy car.

Drake was clearly in a reflective mood on Monday night when he hit up Instagram.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all,” he wrote.

“When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now; you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.”

Perhaps the self-isolation accompanying the current global pandemic has caused Drake to appreciate his young family even more than before.

Drake has had a busy year so far. Earlier this month, he released a fresh single called Not Around which surfaced around the same time as two other singles, When To Say When and Chicago Freestyle.