Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, killed by her husband near Atlanta

Hip-hop super producer Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, has been killed by her husband in a reported murder near Atlanta.

Based on the reports, Wayne’s husband, who was not Metro Boomin’s biological father, killed himself after the murder.

Leslie Joanne Wayne was a major influence in her son’s life, encouraging his venture into music. Metro Boomin referred to her this past Mother’s Day as a “Queen” and his “first and greatest blessing.”

According to a report from TMZ, details are hazy regarding the murder of Metro Boomin’s mother by her husband. They indicated that officers discovered Leslie Joanne Wayne outside of the Atlanta area and that her husband killed himself after committing her murder.

TMZ indicates that the murder occurred this past Friday, with Leslie reportedly passing away this weekend. An official autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death.

A representative for Metro Boomin requested privacy for him and his family while they grieve over their difficult loss.

Producer Metro Boomin mom was killed by her boyfriend before he killed himself 🙏🏾💔🕊 our prayers and condolences go out to him and his family 💐 pic.twitter.com/JURlztG70s — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) June 5, 2022

This past weekend, the Atlanta hip-hop scene also lost rapper Trouble, real name Mariel Semonte Orr. The Atlanta hip-hop artist was 34 years old. According to NBC News, he was shot on Sunday during a home invasion at the residence of a “female friend.”

Metro Boomin’s mother encouraged and helped with his music career

Metro Boomin, real name Leland Tyler Wayne, is known for creating hit music for many of today’s most prominent artists, including Kanye West, Travis Scott, Drake, Future, and 21 Savage. He’s won several BMI and BET Hip-Hop Awards recognizing him as a top producer.

According to a Fader profile in 2016, Metro credited his mother as a big part of his success. She raised him along with his three siblings in St. Louis and drove Metro Boomin on 17-hour trips to Atlanta to collaborate with other artists and pursue his passion for music.

He shared a photo of himself and his mother for Mother’s Day 2020, remarking, “This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queens out there who help keep the 🌍 go round. This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6RS7BqoQ7 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 10, 2020

As of this writing, Metro Boomin has yet to release a statement regarding his mother’s death.