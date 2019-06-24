Nipsey Hussle’s mom gives emotional speech at BET Awards 2019, tribute performance given for late hip-hop star

The late, great Nipsey Hussle was recognized at the BET Awards 2019 ceremony on Sunday night with a tribute and special award going to the fallen hip-hop star.

The night included Nipsey Hussle’s mom delivering a speech in which she talked about learning of her son’s death and the spiritual journey he took. There was also a touching tribute from several of today’s stars in hip-hop and R&B given for the late hip-hop artist.

Nipsey Hussle’s mom, family speak at BET Awards

Hussle was fatally shot this past March outside of his clothing store, “Marathon Clothing” located in South Los Angeles. The BET Awards 2019 remembered the hip-hop star’s contributions by giving the Humanitarian Award to him, which his family accepted on his behalf, as well as the Best Male Hip Hop Artist award.

The late rapper’s family came on stage to accept the posthumous Humanitarian award from hip-hop star TI. That included Nipsey’s grandmother, mother, and the late rapper’s girlfriend Lauren London along with all of their children.

His legacy will never die. Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle. (📷: Getty) #BETAwards 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZ4lNW7IGD — ESSENCE (@Essence) June 24, 2019

Nipsey’s grandmother, 88-year-old Margaret Boutte, gave an emotional and powerful short speech. She mentioned how she processed her grandson’s passing by saying, “I accepted his life as God said to me, ‘Nipsey, you’ve done your job. You’ve left your mark. I’m welcoming you into heaven so you can rest.'”

London was succinct in thanking everyone for their love and support. She also said, “the Marathon continues again.”

After London spoke, Nipsey’s mother Angelique Boutte Smith provided a longer speech. She gave detail about arriving to the crime scene, speaking with the detectives, and processing her son’s passing spiritually.

In a powerful line from her speech she said, “Even though our bodies die, our spirits live. We lift out of this vessel and continue on.” She also spoke of her son’s “nesting” activity at home prior to his death.

Nipsey’s father would also give his thoughts and thanks to everyone. Watch the full speech below from each of Hussle’s family members as well as Lauren London.

It was a powerful moment at the BET Awards show, which showed how his family has processed the passing of their loved one in a positive, spiritual way. The late Nipsey Hussle’s family was given a standing ovation by those in attendance showing their love, support, and appreciation for his contributions.

Nipsey Hussle tribute at BET Awards 2019

The tribute included Marsha Ambrosius singing her rendition of “Real Big” from the late rapper. Hip-hop star YG came out to perform “Last Time That I Checc’d.” The tribute closed with DJ Khaled and John Legend as they performed “Higher” from Nipsey Hussle’s catalog.

Watch the entire Nipsey Hussle tribute video from last night’s BET Awards 2019 show below.

It’s clear that the love, support, and remembrance of Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to the world, both musically, and spiritually, will continue to live on.

The BET Awards 2019 show was televised on BET this past Sunday (June 23) from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.