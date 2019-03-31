Nipsey Hussle dead: Rapper shot 6 times in LA outside his Marathon Store

Nipsey Hussle was shot on Sunday afternoon outside of his store in Los Angeles according to a brand new report from TMZ. The rapper was reportedly shot six times while outside the Marathon Store.

Law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that three people were shot outside of the store. At this point, it is known that one of them has died at the hospital. It has been confirmed that the man who died is Nipsey Hussle.

According to ABC7, the Nipsey Hussle shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. PT on the 3400 block of Slauson Avenue in Hyde Park. The Marathon Park store is located at 3420 W. Slauson Avenue.

Just prior to the shooting outside of Nipsey Hussle’s store, the rapper posted a tweet that caught a lot of attention. It reads, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

As soon as news of the shooting starting making rounds, Nipsey Hussle fans flooded the comments on that tweet with some remarking on the timing of tweet while others wished the rapper a speedy recovery and offered up prayers.

Our thoughts are with Nipsey Hussle’s friends and family. He was 33 years old.