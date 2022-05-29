Kanye West says he hasn’t touched cash in four years

Kanye West, at WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston And Remy Martin held at MOMA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

While it’s become trendy for some celebs to flash wads or stacks of cash on social media to show off their wealth, Kanye West recently indicated he hasn’t had any in hand for several years now.

The hip-hop billionaire is well known for his popular music, including rap, and his more recent venture into the gospel and religious genres. Along with that, he’s built an empire worth a fortune thanks to the popularity of his Yeezy brand.

However, he revealed he hasn’t touched cash in several years, which may not be too surprising considering the changing times when it comes to currency.

Kanye reveals he hasn’t touched cash in years

While Kanye West has been mostly out of the public eye for weeks, he released his new song True Love featuring XXXTentacion. The song was initially part of his Donda 2 release exclusively on Ye’s Stem Player. True Love features several references to ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the shared custody of their four kids.

Ahead of that release, he popped up at the Balenciaga fashion show in New York City last week. A quick clip featuring the hip-hop star went viral from that event featuring his brief statement about money.

Ye bumped into Selah Marley during the event, who previously did some modeling with his Yeezy brand. The two conversed a bit about that and Marley’s personal style.

In the video clip (below), Ye says, “I ain’t touched cash in like four years,” before smiling and giving a shrug.

“Real wealth,” a man off-camera comments in response to Kanye’s remarks.

Kanye’s YZY Gap collab was postponed

Kanye’s appearance at the Balenciaga show in New York came as a new YZY Gap collab was about to launch. However, Billboard reported that the launch got pushed back several days following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, claiming the lives of 21 people.

“In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27,” Ye and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia said in a statement. “As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted.”

The release of the YZY Gap collection was paused for two days and went forth on Friday, May 27, with various items available through the official website.

While Kanye West is best known for an extensive catalog of hit songs and classic albums, his Yeezy attire has brought him the bulk of his fortune. He landed on the Forbes billionaires list this past year, along with Jay-Z.

According to Hip Hop DX, West’s net worth in 2022 was estimated at $2 billion, making him the richest rapper alive.