Kanye West’s fourth lawyer quits amid Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West is moving on to yet another attorney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian may have been declared legally single earlier this year, but the court battles surrounding her relationship with Kanye West appear to be far from over. The two are still working out a permanent custody agreement and handling Kanye’s accusations that Kim is keeping him away from his kids.

Kim expressed some frustration with Kanye earlier this year as he was insisting she was keeping him from his kids and refusing to work out their issues in court, and she called the rapper out for being on his third attorney for their separation.

The saying goes that the third time is the charm, but that isn’t the case for the Donda rapper, who moved on to a fourth attorney. Apparently, four isn’t his lucky number either, as court documents allege that his current lawyer is stepping down from the case.

Kanye West moves on to fifth lawyer for Kim Kardashian divorce

After Kanye and lawyer Chris Melcher ended their business relationship, Kanye hired Samantha Spector to represent him.

Spector isn’t new to representing celebrity cases as she was hired by Amber Heard and Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young, but The Blast reports she is stepping down as his lawyer due to an “irreconcilable breakdown” between herself and the rapper.

The two apparently have different ideas on how the case should be handled, and it doesn’t sound like Spector wants to compromise with Kanye, whatever the reason may be.

Kanye has already moved on to a fifth lawyer now — an attorney from Pennsylvania — but his new attorney isn’t a divorce attorney.

At this time, Kanye and Kim are going through the court system to settle their finances and come to a permanent custody agreement. Reportedly, Kanye goes back and forth between wanting to settle things outside of the courtroom and wanting to take Kim to court.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two have had an up-and-down co-parenting relationship which has further gone downhill since Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson became publicized. Even before she was with Pete, Kanye refused to sign the divorce papers and Kim had to write to the court to ask the court to finalize her divorce from the producer.

Kim Kardashian apologizes to family for Kanye West’s behavior

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, viewers watched as Kim apologized to her family for the way Kanye treated them while she was in her relationship with him.

She told her family, “All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or, you know, how he’s always treated you guys.”

She added that she “will never let that happen to you guys again,” and that, “I feel for once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys that way or myself.”

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.